Ice Cube Reveals That Mr. Rogers Sued Him for Using His Theme Song in 'A Gangsta's Fairytale'

Ice Cube is coming clean about a little known feud he once had with children's television personality Mr. Rogers.

The rapper celebrated the 30th anniversary of his album AmeriKKA's Most Wanted with an Instagram Live listening party Wednesday when he detailed the interesting beef he shared with Fred Rogers over his '90s track "A Gangsta's Fairytale."

The 50-year-old explained that because the beginning of the track featured theme song from Rogers' show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, the late television host sued the hip hop star.

"I actually wrote this for Eazy-E. But y’all know what it is, we weren’t getting down at the time so I had to take it myself,” Cube said. “It’s a trip. Because of this song, Mr. Rogers sued us," he said in the clip.

Adding, "He was mad because we had the Mister Rogers theme at the beginning of this s—. 'It's a wonderful day in the neighborhood' and all that."

Ice Cube continued that Rogers was "getting like five cents a record until we took that part off."

"That's just a fun fact," he concluded the tidbit.

AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted dropped in May 1990 and was the rapper's first studio album following his exit from the hip hop group N.W.A.

The late Rogers also burst back into the spotlight this year with the 2019 release of the film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Rogers was known for his charm, human understanding, and ability to connect with people across all backgrounds.