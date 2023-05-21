'American Idol' Has a New Champion! Iam Tongi Wins Season 21

After a nail-biting three-hour finale, Iam Tongi is the newest American Idol!

On Sunday's season finale of the singing competition series, Tongi, 18, was crowned the winner following a stunning performance of his original song "I'll Be Seeing You."

He was up against Megan Danielle and Colin Stough, who placed second and third, respectively.

After host Ryan Seacrest crowned Tongi the winner, he sang "Don't Let Go" as his family, the judges and audience members swayed along and celebrated the feat.

abc (3)

Tongi previously brought the judges to tears during his audition, where he dedicated the song "Monsters" to his father, who died months before his audition.

"I was not worried about whether you were going to make it through the song, I was worried about whether we were going to make it through the song. Your daddy is very proud," said judge Lionel Richie at the time, as Katy Perry noted, "What a fantastic song to pick. You're making these grown men cry."

"I cannot handle your heart breaking about your dad because my nephew lost his dad and he came to live with me and just seeing you missing your dad sucks. Gosh man, you've got a great voice. You did everything perfectly and I love you and want to see you have fun," added Luke Bryan.

ABC/Eric McCandless

Earlier this month, Perry, 38, opened up to PEOPLE in a group interview about how the competition was fierce — but Tongi had something special.

"I think that the top three is strong, I think Megan Danielle has earned her right to be there and she's got a new beautiful confidence," she said.

Perry added, "The sound in the room when Iam comes on is undeniable. He's an undeniable character. He's just kind of got this incredible magic. You almost can't explain it. It's an it factor. It's like you're born to do this, and it's undeniable."