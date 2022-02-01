Hundreds of Astroworld Festival Lawsuits Against Travis Scott and Live Nation Bundled into One Case

The lawsuit will represent nearly 2,800 victims combined from the music festival that left 10 dead and hundreds injured

As of last week, hundreds of lawsuits filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation over the Astroworld music festival, which left 10 dead and hundreds injured in November, are now being handled as one case.

The Texas Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation granted a motion on Jan. 26 for nearly 400 lawsuits — filed by organizers and victims — to combine litigation for a single judge, according to Billboard. The lawsuit will represent nearly 2,800 victims.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the suit, the plaintiffs are seeking billions in damages and alleging negligence in the planning and managing of the music festival.

Billboard reports the move was agreed upon by both sides. This process will allow a single judge to be "efficient" in pre-trial procedures and could make it easier to negotiate a single settlement to resolve all of the cases.

The Texas state judge who will handle this case is yet to be named. In the joint filing, both sides requested Judge Lauren Reeder, though it is unclear why, according to the outlet.

On Dec. 22, the House Oversight Committee announced that it would launch a bipartisan probe into what led to the deaths of 10 Astroworld attendees after sending Michael Rapino, CEO of LiveNation, a letter informing him of the investigation. Live Nation has since said it will cooperate with said investigation.

"Concert attendees have provided firsthand accounts of being crushed within the crowd as it surged towards the stage," the letter read. "Live Nation Entertainment (Live Nation) was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for 'planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,' for Astroworld Festival."

The letter referred to reports that "raise serious concerns" about whether the company "took adequate steps" to keep the crowd safe.

The letter also referred to reports that despite the fact that law enforcement began responding to a "mass casualty event" at 9:38 p.m., the concert didn't end until 10:10 p.m.

A few weeks before, on Dec. 9, Scott sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for his first interview since the music festival. During the interview, the rapper explained that he didn't hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began.

RELATED VIDEO: Family of Youngest Astroworld Victim, 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount, Rejects Travis Scott's Offer to Pay for Funeral

"Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. And anytime I could see anything like that, I did," Scott, 30, said. "I stopped it like a couple times to just make sure everybody was okay. I really just go off of the fans' energy as a collective and I just didn't hear that."

"It's 50,000 people … you got lights, you got sound, you got [pyrotechnics], you got your in-ears, you got the band, there's all types of stuff going on," he continued. "Everything kind of just sounds the same. At the end of the day, you just hear music."

A few days before, Scott issued his first legal response to 11 of the lawsuits naming him as a defendant.