Hum Drummer Bryan St. Pere Dead at 52: 'We Are Devastated,' Say Bandmates

Bryan St. Pere, the drummer for alternative rock band Hum, has died. He was 52.

St. Pere's death was announced by his bandmates Matt Talbott, Tim Lash, and Jeff Dimpsey, in a statement shared to social media on Thursday.

"It is with very heavy hearts and tear filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away." the statement began.

"We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician," the band continued. "We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him."

"Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched," they concluded. "We will miss him dearly."

A cause of death was not given.

Hum was co-founded by Talbott in 1989. St. Pere joined the Illinois rock group a year later after the departure of its founding drummer, Jeff Kropp.

The band released their first studio album, Fillet Show, in 1991 and — following a slight change in lineup with the addition of Lash and Dimpsey — their second album, Electra 2000, in 1993.

In 1995, the quartet found commercial success with "Stars," which was released as a second single from their third album, You'd Prefer an Astronaut.

Hum released one more album, 1998's Downward Is Heavenward, before they disbanded as a group.

In the following years, St. Pere pursued a career in healthcare, according to Stereogum. However, he regularly partook in various reunion shows and filled in on drums for Steakdaddy Six and Castor.

St. Pere was also a member of the Indiana-based band Amblare.

Though he sat out for Hum's 2015 reunion tour, St. Pere rejoined the group to put out 2020's Inlet — the band's first album in more than two decades.

"We're kind of an uptight band. We don't go into the studio to drink beers, and record rock and then leave," St. Pere said during an appearance on the Crash Bang Boom Drumming Podcast last year. "We're a little bit meticulous, and me, I tend to overthink things."