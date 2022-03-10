"With the Be There Certificate you learn how to truly, kindly safely be there for someone while maintaining your own mental wellness," Lady Gaga tells PEOPLE of the newly launched mental health course

How Lady Gaga and Her Mother Are 'Making Kindness Cool' Through Their New Mental Health Resource

Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, along with Canadian mental health charity Jack.org, is launching a free online mental health course geared toward helping youth support each other in a safe and kind way.

The singer and actress, 35, tells PEOPLE what prompted her to launch the new course offering — titled the Be There Certificate — through her nonprofit.

"I hear from young people around the world every day that need the validation, affirmation, and support the Be There Certificate offers," Gaga says. "Sharing this resource with each of those young people and the world means everything to me and I share it as a way to remind myself and everyone else that we each have a role to play in being there for each other."

"With the Be There Certificate and because of the work of Born This Way Foundation and Jack.org, you can learn how to be there for yourself and others confidently, safely, and kindly," she continues.

"It can feel daunting to start the conversation about mental health with someone else and offer support. With the Be There Certificate you learn how to truly, kindly safely be there for someone while maintaining your own mental wellness."

Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, who is the co-founder and president of the Born This Way Foundation, adds, "We work to promote the mental health and wellness of young people by: making kindness cool; validating the emotions of young people; and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health."

"The Be There Certificate is an important and urgently needed mental health resource young people everywhere can utilize to safely support their peers to build a kinder and braver world," she continues.

The new, free online mental health course, available in English, French, and Spanish, "is designed to increase mental health literacy and provide youth — and anyone for that matter — with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to safely support their peers who may be struggling with their mental health," a release from Born This Way sent to PEOPLE on Wednesday reads.

The course provides a framework that teaches people how to recognize when someone might be struggling, understand their role in supporting that person, and learn how to connect them to the help they need, the release adds.

"As the mental health conversation in North America is growing, so is the number of young people experiencing mental health struggles and seeing those around them struggle. They're often left wondering what they can do about it, and are frequently met by friends and family who aren't equipped to support them. That's why we created the Be There Certificate, to better equip youth to safely support their peers and loved ones," said Shane Green, Vice President, Programs, at Jack.org.

Gaga also celebrated the launch of Be There Certificate on social media with a video statement, in which she listed the "five golden rules on how to safely be there for someone."

"Number one, say what you see. Number two, show you care. Number three, hear them out. Number four, know your role. Number five, connect to help, kindly and safely," she said.