How the Kardashians Really Feel About Kanye West's Explicit Lyric Saying He'd 'Smash' Them All

While many people were taken aback by Kanye West saying he “would smash” all four of his sisters-in-law, none of the KarJenners seemed to mind.

On Saturday, West released new song “XTCY” with DJ Clark Kent, in which he openly admitted to having “sick thoughts” about sisters-in-law Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them,” West raps in the first verse.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 41-year-old rapper often goes over the lyrics to his songs with wife Kim Kardashian West, so it’s unlikely that her siblings wouldn’t have known about the explicit lyrics in advance — and they might not have been bothered, anyway.

The insider adds that none of the sisters have mentioned being upset about the song, and that at this point, nobody in the family is surprised by anything the rapper says or does.

When asked about the song after calling into the Australian radio show Kylie and Jackie O on Tuesday, Kris Jenner jokingly tried to feign ignorance.

“I have earmuffs on right now. I did not know,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch, 62, said. “I just walk around with my hands over my ears. Earmuffs, earmuffs!”

The momager also said that while she’s not explicitly aware that West asked for his wife’s permission before releasing the song, she expects that he did talk to her first.

“I don’t know exactly what their conversations are but of course he probably runs that by her. I would imagine,” she replied.

The cover art for “XTCY”, revealed via download, is a photo of his wife with her four sisters at Kylie’s 21st birthday bash, which the father of three also attended.

West has not commented publicly about the song — nor have Kardashian West or her sisters.

On the radio show, Jenner also opened up about the pair’s relationship, saying the Wests “have a really solid relationship and they love being parents.”

“He’s such a great dad,” she added of West’s relationship with kids North, 5, Saint, 2½, and Chicago, 6 months. “They’re here all the time with the kids so we get to spend a lot of time together. It’s really sweet, he’s so in love with those kids.