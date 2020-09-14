Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are 'Happy & Doing Great' on 2-Year Wedding Anniversary: Source

"The lockdown forced them to focus on their marriage. They feel very lucky to spend this much time together," a source tells PEOPLE

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are counting their blessings after two years as a married couple.

The "Yummy" singer, 26, and the model, 23, celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday, marking two years since they tied the knot in secret in September 2018 after becoming engaged that July. (The couple hosted a second wedding with a large ceremony in front of family and friends on Sept. 30, 2019.)

A source close to Bieber tells PEOPLE that they spent a low-key weekend together to honor their anniversary.

"They spent a quiet weekend in Los Angeles," the source says. "They can't believe they have already been married for two years ... it's been an amazing two years. They are very happy and doing great, although they acknowledge that this year is chaos."

According to the source, the time in isolation during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been a much-needed opportunity to focus on each other and their relationship.

"They are, of course, aware that it's a very rough year for many people. But for them, the lockdown has been kind of a blessing," says the source. "They have spent months of quality time together. They were both very busy with work before COVID hit. The lockdown forced them to focus on their marriage."

"They feel very lucky to spend this much time together," the source adds.

On Sunday, Bieber shared a sweet clip of his wife on Instagram, writing, "2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo."

PEOPLE confirmed in September 2018 that Bieber and Baldwin secretly got marriage licenses at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas on July 7, 2018. "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

Then on Sept. 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger ceremony in front of family and friends. Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom Off-White gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

They tied the knot in front of 154 guests including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay (who performed at the reception), Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble and Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

"Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important. It now feels more official for them," a source told PEOPLE at the time of the second nuptials.

In May, Baldwin shared the story of her first kiss with her now-husband Bieber during an episode of their Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch. "The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together," she recalled. "We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed."

"I remember the first time you said you were in love with me, but I don't remember when I was like, 'Oh yeah he's the one for sure,'" Baldwin added, to which Bieber responded: "I think just time, being around each other. … I just started realizing more and more qualities I liked about you and more things that were just so endearing. ... I think I said, 'I think I'm falling in love with you.'"