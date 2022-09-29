How Coolio Crafted the 'Kenan & Kel' Theme Song: It 'Still Holds Up Today,' Says Kel Mitchell

Though Coolio may have released a ton of songs throughout his illustrious career, one that stands out most to fans is the one he crafted for Kenan and Kel over two decades ago.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell's Nickelodeon sitcom, which ran from 1996 to 2000, featured a catchy theme song that was crafted by the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper, who died Wednesday at age 59.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 for the 20th anniversary of Kenan and Kel, Thompson and Mitchell, both 44, opened up about how they got the musician to craft their show's iconic opening tune, titled "Aw, Here It Goes," which was named after one of Mitchell's catchphrases.

"Shout out to Coolio," Thompson said at the time. "It was the best. He had been on All That before at that point, so we felt like we knew him. That's how you are when you're young, 'Oh yeah, Coolio's my best friend.' "

"That hook, the song still holds up today," Mitchell added to EW. "When I do [comedy] shows I'll play the Kenan & Kel theme song and come out to the stage to that or I've even been in the club and they play it."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez Posey, told PEOPLE on Wednesday evening that the artist died in Los Angeles.

The cause of death for the rapper — who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — has not been publicly shared.

After news of Coolio's death was made public, Thompson paid tribute to him with a set of posts shared on his Instagram Story.

"Wait, now Coolio!!!" he wrote beside a teary-eyed emoji, before adding in another post, alongside an image of the rapper: "Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!"