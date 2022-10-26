House Music DJ Mighty Mouse Dead at 48 of 'Aortic Aneurysm,' Record Label Confirms: 'Rest in Peace'

"Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans," wrote Defected Records in a Facebook post on Tuesday

October 26, 2022
DJ Mighty Mouse
Mighty Mouse.

House music DJ Mighty Mouse died on Oct. 20, according to his label Defected Records. He was 48.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the UK record label announced the death of the musician, whose real name was Matthew Ward, and revealed he suffered an aortic aneurysm while asleep at his Spanish home, causing his sudden death.

"Rest In Peace, Mighty Mouse," began the label's statement. "We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent."

Defected Records' note continued, "Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans. We would ask you to please respect the family's privacy at this terrible time."

DJ Mighty Mouse
Mighty Mouse.

Mighty Mouse began his career as a DJ in the 2000s, according to electronic dance music publication Resident Advisor, and gained a strong following from his Disco Circus projects. But his breakthrough year didn't come until 2019 — thanks to the release of a song called "The Spirit," which was featured on BBC Radio 1.

Later that year, his song "Midnight Mouse" experienced an underground viral moment, and since then, multiple Mighty Mouse songs were played and praised by BBC Radio host Craig Charles. Since 2020, Mighty Mouse was also the host of The Mighty Wonky Disco Show.

The DJ's most recent release was a remix of Ridney and Inaya Day's song "Like You," he announced on Oct. 17 via Instagram. Upon the news of his death, both musicians posted tributes on Twitter.

DJ Mighty Mouse
Mighty Mouse.

"Devastated to learn our incredibly talented friend has sadly passed. I've personally had the honour & great pleasure of working with Matt both as a DJ & remixer," wrote Ridney. "Grateful for his wisdom, generosity & support. Our thoughts with his family & friends x."

Day echoed the touching sentiment in her own post, writing, "We never met face-to-face, we chatted on social media, and I found him 2B kind. Perhaps, loss like this teaches that in-person relationships are worth the extra step. THANK U for blessing @ridney and ME w/ a production for our previously released song."

Mighty Mouse was scheduled to perform at two Sinister Circus Halloween Party events in Newcastle, UK on Oct. 29 and Barcelona on Oct. 31.

