21 Photos of Shawn Mendes That Will Make You Love Drunk, in Honor of His 21st Birthday

Can you say "Oh, la la la!?" If we can't pop champagne with Shawn Mendes to celebrate his 21st birthday, we'll settle for these swoon-worthy photos
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 08, 2019 12:54 PM

1 of 22

Kevin Mazur/Getty

If you try really hard, you can almost pretend that the Canadian heartthrob is singing to you. 

2 of 22

James Minchin

Mendes learned to play guitar when he was 13 and has been stealing hearts since.  

3 of 22

Alessandro Bremec/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

Look at that face! You just know that face would “Treat You Better.”

4 of 22

Shawn Mendes/Instagram

This Calvin Klein advertisement truly had us begging for “Mercy.” 

5 of 22

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Just like Camila Cabello, we would also love it if Shawn Mendes called us señorita.

6 of 22

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Baby, there’s nothing holding us back … from looking through the rest of these photos. 

7 of 22

Ruven Afanador

This Rolling Stone cover belongs in the Louvre. 

8 of 22

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bruce Springsteen would be proud. 

9 of 22

Courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Here he is, putting us all under his spell. 

10 of 22

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Mendes looked handsome AF at the 2019 MET Gala. 

11 of 22

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

Look at that hair! Somebody cast this man in a Grease reboot. 

12 of 22

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Is it mousse? Gel? Tell us your secret! 

13 of 22

Shawn Mendes/Instagram

What’s cuter than Shawn Mendes and a puppy? The correct answer is absolutely nothing. 

14 of 22

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who’s got one thumb and is super handsome? This guy! 

15 of 22

Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Why wear a plain black tux when you could wear a full plaid suit? 

16 of 22

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Funny that his shirt says “HEAVEN” because Mendes is a literal angel. 

17 of 22

Everything means nothing if we can’t have you, Shawn. 

18 of 22

Livia Tsang/Instagram

Remember when Mendes just decided to get a tattoo on a whim because a fan suggested it?

19 of 22

Paras Griffin/Getty

He is single-handedly bringing back the vest trend. 

20 of 22

Scott Legato/Getty

And we’re not even mad about it. 

21 of 22

Denise Truscello/Getty

No, you have an amazing day, Shawn Mendes! 

