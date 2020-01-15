Hot Chelle Rae Is Back as Band Announces Tour Dates: ‘We’ve Been Itching to Hit the Road’

Hot Chelle Rae is back with a bang!

The band, which is comprised of members Ryan Follesé, Nash Overstreet, and Jamie Follesé, has released the official lyric video for their latest track, “I Hate LA.” Debuting the lyric video exclusively with PEOPLE, the single is Hot Chelle Rae’s first new song in five years.

Follesé tells PEOPLE that the multi-platinum selling group couldn’t be more thrilled to embark on their upcoming 30-date tour presented by Sirius XM HITS 1. The Tangerine Tour will kick off on March 12 in Santa Ana, CA and run through April 30.

“It’s been overwhelming to see the incredible response to our first song in five years, ‘I HATE LA’, and we’ve been itching to hit the road to share what else we’ve been up to,” Ryan Follesé said. “Touring has always been the most special part of what we do – for one night, everyone in our audience shares in the moment and just has fun. We can’t wait to see so many familiar faces experience this new music and continue the journey together.”

The track, which marks a major comeback for the group, is inspired by their love and hate relationship with the city of Los Angeles. The tune features hints of pop and R&B and gives fans a sneak peek at what’s to come for the band this year.

Tickets for the Tangerine Tour will initially become available as part of a Sirius XM HITS 1 pre-sale beginning on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets will become available to the public starting Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. More information can be found at www.hotchellerae.com. The complete list of tour dates is below.

Hot Chelle Rae was formed in Nashville. It’s no surprise that the band came of age in the city that’s known as the country music capital of the world.

The group gained notoriety after releasing their triple platinum single “Tonight Tonight” in 2011. The track went No. 1 on Top 40 radio and sold more than 3 million copies. Hot Chelle Rae dropped their platinum selling tune “I like It Like That” in the same year.