Hootie & the Blowfish Reunite for New Album and Tour: 'We've Never Stopped Being a Band'

It’s true — they only wanna be with you.
With the 25th anniversary of their classic album Cracked Rear View approaching, Hootie & the Blowfish are reuniting for a new album and a 44-city tour, the band announced on the TODAY show Monday.
Lead singer Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Jim “Soni” Sonefeld and Dean Felber hope to have a new single out by the spring and a completed album ready for summer 2019, they told the Associated Press.
“We’re writing songs in the studio, we’re making a new album,” Rucker — who’s enjoyed a successful country career as a solo artist for the past decade — said during a live interview with TODAY.
“We’re not doing it for us. We’re doing it for those people who used to plan their vacations around the Hootie & the Blowfish tour. When we play ‘Hold My Hand’ or ‘Let Her Cry’ or ‘Only Wanna Be with You’ … when you hear that crowd, sshhh. I’ll play it every night.”
The band will hit the road with fellow ’90s pop-rockers the Barenaked Ladies on the Group Therapy Tour, kicking off May 30 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and taking them throughout the country before wrapping in their hometown of Columbia, South Carolina on Sept. 30.
RELATED: Darius Rucker Is Giving Back to His Hometown of Charleston by Building Affordable Homes for Families in Need
“What matters to me the most is that we’re still a band all these years later,” Felber said in a press release. “We’ve never stopped being a band.”
Bryan added, “There’s nothing like playing music live. For the first time in nearly 20 years, we’ll be coming back to Columbia, South Carolina where it all began.”
Tickets for the Group Therapy Tour go on sale to the general public this Friday at http://www.LiveNation.com. Presale tickets will be available earlier this week to Citi cardmembers, Hootie & the Blowfish fan club members and Barenaked Ladies fans who purchased VIP packages in the past. A full list of tour dates is below.
RELATED: We Tried It: Darius Rucker’s New Backstage Southern Whiskey
May 30 Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
May 31 Raleigh, N.C. | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 1 Atlanta, Ga. | Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 6 Orange Beach, Ala. | The Wharf
June 7 Tampa, Fla. | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 8 West Palm Beach, Fla. | Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 13 Austin, Texas | Austin360 Amphitheater
June 14 Houston, Texas | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 15 Dallas, Texas | Dos Equis Pavilion
June 19 Phoenix, Ariz. | Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 21 Chula Vista, Calif. | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 22 Las Vegas, Nev. | T-Mobile Arena
June 23 Irvine, Calif. | FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance
June 25 Los Angeles, Calif. | Hollywood Bowl
June 28 Wheatland, Calif. | Toyota Amphitheatre
June 29 Mountain View, Calif. | Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 11 Englewood, Colo. | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 14 Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP
July 19 Monticello, Iowa | Great Jones County Fair
July 20 Cincinnati, Ohio | Riverbend Music Center
July 21 Burgettstown, Penn. | KeyBank Pavilion
July 26 Cleveland, Ohio | Blossom Music Center
July 27 Bristow, Va. | Jiffy Lube Live
July 28 Camden, N.J. | BB&T Pavilion
August 2 Guilford, N.H. | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 3 Mansfield, Mass. | Xfinity Center
August 4 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. | Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 8 Columbia, Md. | Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 9 Canandaigua, N.Y. | Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
August 10 New York, N.Y. | Madison Square Garden
August 16 Detroit, Mich. | DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 17 Noblesville, Ind. | Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 18 Des Moines, Iowa | Iowa State Fair
August 22 St. Paul, Minn. | Minnesota State Fair
August 23 East Troy, Wis. | Alpine Valley Music Theatre
August 24 Tinley Park, Ill. | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 29 Toronto, Ont. | Budweiser Stage
August 30 Hershey, Penn. | Hersheypark Stadium
August 31 Hartford, Conn. | XFINITY Theatre
September 5 Charlotte, N.C. | PNC Music Pavilion
September 6 Birmingham, Ala. | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 7 Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena
September 13 Columbia, S.C. | Colonial Life Arena