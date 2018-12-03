Hootie & the Blowfish Reunite for New Album and Tour: 'We've Never Stopped Being a Band'

It’s true — they only wanna be with you.

With the 25th anniversary of their classic album Cracked Rear View approaching, Hootie & the Blowfish are reuniting for a new album and a 44-city tour, the band announced on the TODAY show Monday.

Lead singer Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Jim “Soni” Sonefeld and Dean Felber hope to have a new single out by the spring and a completed album ready for summer 2019, they told the Associated Press.

“We’re writing songs in the studio, we’re making a new album,” Rucker — who’s enjoyed a successful country career as a solo artist for the past decade — said during a live interview with TODAY.

“We’re not doing it for us. We’re doing it for those people who used to plan their vacations around the Hootie & the Blowfish tour. When we play ‘Hold My Hand’ or ‘Let Her Cry’ or ‘Only Wanna Be with You’ … when you hear that crowd, sshhh. I’ll play it every night.”

Hootie & The Blowfish are back with a big announcement: the band is getting back together for a new album and going on tour! @HootieTweets pic.twitter.com/CPr8WuCcPz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 3, 2018

The band will hit the road with fellow ’90s pop-rockers the Barenaked Ladies on the Group Therapy Tour, kicking off May 30 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and taking them throughout the country before wrapping in their hometown of Columbia, South Carolina on Sept. 30.

“What matters to me the most is that we’re still a band all these years later,” Felber said in a press release. “We’ve never stopped being a band.”

Bryan added, “There’s nothing like playing music live. For the first time in nearly 20 years, we’ll be coming back to Columbia, South Carolina where it all began.”

Hootie & the Blowfish in 1995 Paul Natkin/Getty

Tickets for the Group Therapy Tour go on sale to the general public this Friday at http://www.LiveNation.com. Presale tickets will be available earlier this week to Citi cardmembers, Hootie & the Blowfish fan club members and Barenaked Ladies fans who purchased VIP packages in the past. A full list of tour dates is below.

May 30 Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 31 Raleigh, N.C. | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 1 Atlanta, Ga. | Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 6 Orange Beach, Ala. | The Wharf

June 7 Tampa, Fla. | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8 West Palm Beach, Fla. | Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 13 Austin, Texas | Austin360 Amphitheater

June 14 Houston, Texas | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 15 Dallas, Texas | Dos Equis Pavilion

June 19 Phoenix, Ariz. | Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 21 Chula Vista, Calif. | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 Las Vegas, Nev. | T-Mobile Arena

June 23 Irvine, Calif. | FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

June 25 Los Angeles, Calif. | Hollywood Bowl

June 28 Wheatland, Calif. | Toyota Amphitheatre

June 29 Mountain View, Calif. | Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 11 Englewood, Colo. | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14 Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP

July 19 Monticello, Iowa | Great Jones County Fair

July 20 Cincinnati, Ohio | Riverbend Music Center

July 21 Burgettstown, Penn. | KeyBank Pavilion

July 26 Cleveland, Ohio | Blossom Music Center

July 27 Bristow, Va. | Jiffy Lube Live

July 28 Camden, N.J. | BB&T Pavilion

August 2 Guilford, N.H. | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 3 Mansfield, Mass. | Xfinity Center

August 4 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 8 Columbia, Md. | Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 9 Canandaigua, N.Y. | Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

August 10 New York, N.Y. | Madison Square Garden

August 16 Detroit, Mich. | DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 Noblesville, Ind. | Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 Des Moines, Iowa | Iowa State Fair

August 22 St. Paul, Minn. | Minnesota State Fair

August 23 East Troy, Wis. | Alpine Valley Music Theatre

August 24 Tinley Park, Ill. | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 29 Toronto, Ont. | Budweiser Stage

August 30 Hershey, Penn. | Hersheypark Stadium

August 31 Hartford, Conn. | XFINITY Theatre

September 5 Charlotte, N.C. | PNC Music Pavilion

September 6 Birmingham, Ala. | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 7 Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena

September 13 Columbia, S.C. | Colonial Life Arena