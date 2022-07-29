Boy Band Mirror's Concert Screeches to a Halt When Giant Video Screen Falls on Dancers
Two dancers were injured when a giant video screen fell during a concert for the boy band Mirror.
The scary situation unfolded onstage during a show in Hong Kong Thursday night. One dancer had neck injuries and was in serious condition, while the other suffered injuries to his head and was listed in stable condition, according to the South China Morning Post. Both dancers were hospitalized; one was said to be in serious condition, and the other in stable condition, the Associated Press reported, citing local media.
Three people in the audience were also hospitalized after the accident – one for feeling unwell, and two others for shock.
The moment unfolded during the 12-member Cantopop band's concert at Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom. In video footage widely shared on social media, onlookers screamed as the edge of the large LED video screen hit one dancer, before falling backward and striking another.
Authorities said one of the suspension cables attached to the screen, which measures approximately 210 square feet, had broken, The New York Times reported.
The incident is now being investigated, according to a statement from John Lee, Hong Kong's chief executive.
"I am shocked by the incident. I express sympathy to those who were injured and hope that they would recover soon," he wrote.
Lee continued, "I have contacted the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, and instructed the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, together with relevant departments, to comprehensively investigate the incident and review the safety requirements of similar performance activities in order to protect the safety of performers, working staff and members of the public."
Concert organizer MakerVille apologized on Instagram Friday, and said in a statement that remaining shows would be canceled, The Washington Post reported, with refunds being issued to those who attended the concert Thursday night.
The incident marks the second time this week that a Mirror concert has been disrupted.
Band member Frankie Chan Sui-fai fell off the stage Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported, but was not seriously injured.