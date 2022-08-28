A History of Nicki Minaj at the VMAs

01 of 09 2010 Kevin Mazur/Wireimage Here she is! The best new artist nominee made her MTV VMAs debut in 2010, joining will.i.am for a pre-show performance.

02 of 09 2011 Steve Granitz/WireImage Was she predicting the future? A nominee three times over that night, Minaj complemented her cool dress with a face mask, and picked up her first VMA: best hip-hop video for "Superbass."

03 of 09 2012 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Minaj was nominated for two awards in 2012 — she won best female video for "Starships" — and hit the stage for the first time, joining Alicia Keys on "Girl on Fire."

04 of 09 2014 Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage Though she wasn't up for awards that year, Minaj gave two memorable performances: a sexy rendition of her smash "Anaconda" and a high-energy "Bang Bang" with collaborators Ariana Grande and Jessie J.

05 of 09 2015 Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty The year 2015 was a big one for the rapper: she opened the show with a performance of "Trini Dem Girls," bringing Taylor Swift out for a duet of "Bad Blood" and "The Night Is Still Young" after the two had sparred on Twitter when Swift scored a video of the year nom and "Anaconda" did not. ("Anaconda" did win best hip-hop video, and Minaj was also nominated for best female video and best collaboration that night.) But her more memorable moment came later in the show, when she called out host Miley Cyrus for her comments on the video of the year drama, dropping the now-iconic line, "Miley, what's good?"

06 of 09 2016 Kevin Mazur/WireImage Minaj and Grande reunited again in 2016, this time for a super-sexy performance of their NSFW bop "Side to Side."

07 of 09 2017 Frazer Harrison/Getty Another year, another collab! A pretty in pink Minaj, up for the best choreography award that night, walked the carpet before taking the stage with Katy Perry for "Swish Swish."

08 of 09 2018 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty In 2018, Minaj picked up her fourth moonperson, best hip-hop video for "Chun-Li." She skipped the show in 2019 (though won best power anthem for "Hot Girl Summer" with Megan Thee Stallion & Ty Dolla Sign) and didn't appear at the mostly virtual 2020 awards, despite her two nominations.