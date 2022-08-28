A History of Nicki Minaj at the VMAs

The rapper is emceeing the 2022 show — and receiving the prestigious Video Vanguard Award — but has been a fixture at the MTV event since 2010

Kate Hogan
Published on August 28, 2022 09:26 PM
01 of 09

2010

will.i.am and Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

Here she is! The best new artist nominee made her MTV VMAs debut in 2010, joining will.i.am for a pre-show performance.

02 of 09

2011

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the The 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Was she predicting the future? A nominee three times over that night, Minaj complemented her cool dress with a face mask, and picked up her first VMA: best hip-hop video for "Superbass."

03 of 09

2012

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Minaj was nominated for two awards in 2012 — she won best female video for "Starships" — and hit the stage for the first time, joining Alicia Keys on "Girl on Fire."

04 of 09

2014

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj perform onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

Though she wasn't up for awards that year, Minaj gave two memorable performances: a sexy rendition of her smash "Anaconda" and a high-energy "Bang Bang" with collaborators Ariana Grande and Jessie J.

05 of 09

2015

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artists Taylor Swift (L) and Nicki Minaj perform onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images For MTV)
Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty

The year 2015 was a big one for the rapper: she opened the show with a performance of "Trini Dem Girls," bringing Taylor Swift out for a duet of "Bad Blood" and "The Night Is Still Young" after the two had sparred on Twitter when Swift scored a video of the year nom and "Anaconda" did not. ("Anaconda" did win best hip-hop video, and Minaj was also nominated for best female video and best collaboration that night.)

But her more memorable moment came later in the show, when she called out host Miley Cyrus for her comments on the video of the year drama, dropping the now-iconic line, "Miley, what's good?"

06 of 09

2016

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj perform onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Minaj and Grande reunited again in 2016, this time for a super-sexy performance of their NSFW bop "Side to Side."

07 of 09

2017

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Another year, another collab! A pretty in pink Minaj, up for the best choreography award that night, walked the carpet before taking the stage with Katy Perry for "Swish Swish."

08 of 09

2018

US/Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj holds her award for best hip-hop video in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

In 2018, Minaj picked up her fourth moonperson, best hip-hop video for "Chun-Li." She skipped the show in 2019 (though won best power anthem for "Hot Girl Summer" with Megan Thee Stallion & Ty Dolla Sign) and didn't appear at the mostly virtual 2020 awards, despite her two nominations.

09 of 09

2022

Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Nicki Minaj. Arturo Holmes/Getty

Minaj was a triple threat at the 2022 show: she emceed alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow, performed a medley of her hits and picked up the coveted Video Vanguard Award. In a heartfelt speech, she thanked her team, remembered her late father, called on fans to take mental health more seriously and gave love to her almost-2-year-old baby, a.k.a. Papa Bear.

