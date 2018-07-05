Hillsong Young & Free are ready for the next chapter.

Last Friday, the Grammy-nominated Australian worship music group released their new album III, a project the musicians say is very close to their hearts. See the extended trailer — titled Chapter III — for the album above.

“III is inspired by our personal journeys over the last three years — discovering greater depths and devoting ourselves completely to our faith in Jesus,” Laura Toggs tells PEOPLE. “I think you can sense the growth over everyone involved through the songs, and our prayer is that others are compelled also to seek God with all their hearts.”

Hillsong Young & Free Frazer Harrison/Getty

Over the years, celebrity fans — including Selena Gomez — have covered their songs onstage. In 2016, the star also surprised fans when she performed with the band at their downtown L.A. show.

“III is a representation of us,” adds Aodhan King. “The album seeks to tell the story of our growth as a band and as individuals. It’s quite simply our third chapter. Filled with stories of God’s faithfulness, we pray that these songs will remind people that there is hope for them no matter where they find themselves.”