Hillsong United Opens Up About Upcoming Tour: 'A Lot of Things Have Changed'

2019 will be a big year for Hillsong United.

The worship will be heading out on an arena tour starting in April and is also hard at work on new music that fans have been anticipating.

“A lot of things have changed in this time. I’ve got married,” says singer Taya about leaving her loved ones to hit the road. “When you’re spending time away from your loved ones, you want to make it count for something.”

“We’re super honored to be with everyone again. We’re ready and excited for a new your, new music and to encounter God in a new way.”

Kicking off in Austin, the band — who released their new single “Good Grace” on Friday — will be traveling around the States, hitting cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Los Angeles, and Boston before wrapping at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 2.