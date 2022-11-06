Hilary Duff Reacts to Ex Aaron Carter's Death: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'

Aaron Carter was found dead on Saturday morning at age 34, PEOPLE confirmed

By
Published on November 6, 2022 11:17 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Hilary Duff attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,); PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 10: Aaron Carter attends the Celebrity Boxing Face Off between Lamar Odom & Aaron Carter on April 10, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Hilary Duff is remembering her ex, Aaron Carter, after his death.

Not long after it was confirmed that Carter had died at the age of 34 on Saturday, Duff, 35, mourned the loss and shared her heartbreak over social media.

"I am deeply sorry that life was so hard and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," the actress and singer captioned an Instagram post. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent."

"Boy, did my teenage self love you deeply," she added. "Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

Duff and Carter dated back in 2001, and the "I Want Candy" musician even made a guest appearance on an episode of Duff's Lizzie McGuire. The pair later broke up in 2004, and Duff, now a mom of three, married Matthew Koma in 2019.

Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff during The Lizzie McGuire Movie-Premiere After Party at The El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, CA, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)
L. Cohen/WireImage

Alongside Duff, Carter's twin sister, Angel Carter, also used social media as a way of mourning the loss of her brother.

"To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly," she began. "My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them."

Angel, 34, added: "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔."

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Celebrities across the entertainment world similarly mourned Carter, the former child star who released a 3X platinum album at just 13 years old, online as well.

"Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy," songwriter Dianne Warren shared on Twitter. "RIP Aaron Carter."

One Tree Hill actor Tyler Hilton wrote that the news was "heartbreaking" after knowing Carter "for years" and taking a liking to him. Hilton and Carter toured together as part of the Pop2K Tour in 2019, and Hilton even played Carter's hit "I Want Candy" along with him on stage.

"Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny," Hilton shared on Twitter. "Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. I'll find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd."

"Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace!" wrote Melissa Joan Hart with a throwback picture of the duo together from their youth.

"Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family," tweeted Disney alum Christy Carlson Romano.

Aaron Carter and Billy Gilman introduce an act at the 2001 Billboard Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)
M. Caulfield/WireImage

On his Instagram Story, Billy Gilman shared a throwback picture of himself and Carter, and wrote, in part, "I am gutted by this one. You were truly a musical genius, and I could never just be that."

Fellow '90s pop stars New Kids on the Block shared on Twitter: "We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron."

