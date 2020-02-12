Never Let You Go! Hilary Duff Collabs with Husband Matthew Koma and RAC on Third Eye Blind Cover

Hilary Duff is making her musical comeback.

On Wednesday — for the first time since releasing her single “Little Lies” in 2016 — the actress, 32, appeared on a cover of Third Eye Blind’s hit track “Never Let You Go.” Duff teamed up with Grammy-winning producer RAC, né André Allen Anjos, on the new tune, which also features vocals from her husband Matthew Koma, 32.

“There’s every good reason for letting you go / she’s sneaky and smoked out and it’s starting to show,” Duff sings on the pop song. “I’ll never let you go / I’ll never let you go.”

Fans were quick to show their support for the fun track when the lyric video premiered on YouTube. “THE QUEEN IS BACK,” one person wrote. “HILARY DUFF ❤ RAC, THANK YOU FOR THIS GIFT,” another added. “Thank you for making this real, we love Hilary so much! Thank you for bringing her back to the music! 👑 Hilary please come back and save pop music!” a third person commented.

Third Eye Blind’s original track made waves and landed in the 14th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in 1999.

“Never Let You Go is out now! Our take on the @thirdeyeblind classic,” RAC wrote on Twitter early Wednesday. “This started out as something we were doing just for fun and I think it comes through.”

“On repeat thrice now Sir. You made the right move getting Hilary & Matt on this!!! Love your work. New fan here!!” a Duff fan page wrote back.

This marks the first time Duff and her husband Koma have collaborated musically. The pair welcomed their daughter Banks Violet on Oct. 25, 2018 and tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on Dec. 22 of last year. Duff also shares son Luca Cruz, 7½, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered,” the sourced added. “The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

Duff and Koma’s nuptials came seven months after the two announced their engagement in May 2019.