Hilary Duff Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Her Album Metamorphosis: Where 'Has Time Gone?'

Hilary Duff is remembering a major milestone in her musical career!

The pregnant singer and Younger actress, 30, shared a series of videos on her Instagram account Tuesday to commemorate the 15th anniversary of her second studio album Metamorphosis, which was released on August 26, 2003.

“#metamorphosis 15 year anni where the hell has the time gone?? 🦋 tell me your favorite song! #comeclean #anywherebuthere,” Duff wrote in the caption.

“So, a couple of days ago was the 15th anniversary of my very first record Metamorphosis. I can’t believe it’s been 15 years. I can’t believe how many people bought that record and loved that record,” the mother-to-be said in the first clip.

In her second video, she took the time to thank those who listened to the music she created when she was 15 years old.

“I wanted to send out a big thank you to everyone for supporting me in something that was really scary to accomplish something in some place that I didn’t necessarily feel comfortable with, which was music,” she said.

Hilary Duff Gotham/GC Images

“A big thank you for everyone who listened, everyone who related and everyone that my music resonated with. It means so much. Thank you very much,” Duff added.

The album was released in the same year her film The Lizzie McGuire Movie came out, successfully giving Duff a crossover into films.

She followed up Metamorphosis with her third studio album the following year, Hilary Duff, which included “Fly” and “Someone’s Watching Over Me” — which was included in her 2004 film Raise Your Voice.

And soon, she will be embarking another milestone: becoming a mother of two.

In June, Duff announced she’s expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma. The star is already mom to 6-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

While she’s “so excited” to welcome her second child, but her son Luca isn’t exactly sure if he’s ready to be a big brother.

“He’s on the fence, but I think that everything will be fine when she arrives,” Duff explained on the Today show Monday.