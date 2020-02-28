Hilary Duff Cameos in Matthew Koma's Band Winnetka Bowling League's Hilarious Music Video

A Hilary Duff cameo is a good antidote for any sickness!

Matthew Koma and his band Winnetka Bowling League are back with new single “CVS” and PEOPLE is premiering the band’s new video, which features a cameo from none other than Duff herself!

The fun video — filmed at an actual CVS Pharmacy — follows a shopper as he buys chocolate hearts while the band and the shopper hilariously fulfill prerequisites set by the pharmacy company such as “showcase seasonal display,” “communicate feel good prices” and “create emotional connection to store.”

“We had to jump through some hoops to make it happen for sure, so it sort of became ‘Well, we should make a video about making the video if it’s going to be like that,’” Koma, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It sounded pretty ridiculous but our director Zack [Sekuler] and I like the challenge of doing something that everyone else says is too hard to pull off.”

Image zoom Winnetka Bowling League Paige Wilson

And one of the most important asks from the pharmacy? A mandatory celebrity cameo.

As the video’s lead shopper heads to the CVS’s pharmacy at the back of the store, the lights dim and a spotlight is placed on Duff as she spins to show the star in full pharmacist attire with a prescription in hand. The 32-year-old, now a welcoming pharmacist, points at her nametag before the video reminds viewers that the actress is “(not a licensed pharmacist).”

Later in the video, Superbad’s Christopher Mintz-Plasse — who’s Koma’s best friend — also appears in the clip giving a different customer a massage.

“We’re both really used to being around each other’s work, but it was the first time we did something like that together,” says Koma about his wife’s cameo. “Same with my friend Chris Mintz-Plasse popping in the video; It sort of feels like you pulled a fast one to be on set with your wife and best friend shooting a video where everyone’s dressed as CVS employees. Some weird fluorescent dream sequence.”

Image zoom Hilary Duff

Listing several romantic surprises for his significant other, Koma sings in the song’s chorus, “I want to buy you chocolate hearts from CVS, kiss you too hard and follow you west, sing you sad songs on a Sunday afternoon.”

“I tend to run my mouth and say stupid shit at the worst times,” Koma tells PEOPLE. “Sometimes I’m even convinced, in the moment, I’m right about whatever I’m spitting off. So, this song is sort of an olive branch after a fight, being a little too guarded and on a high-horse. Basically, I’m a schmuck and I’m sorry.”

The new song is part of a soon-to-be-released EP, following their tour with alternative band flor.

This isn’t the first time Duff and Koma unite forces for something music-related, the two recently dropped a cover of Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go” — even if it’s “honestly sort of a joke,” as Koma says.

Image zoom Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Michael Kovac/Getty

“Hil and I always loved Third Eye Blind and I have an obsession with legally-’stalking’ Stephan Jenkins from the band,” Koma explains. “So, my friend RAC, who always found that amusing, said we should cover a 3EB song – I was tracking it and Hil heard it and was like ‘I’ve gotta sing on it!’ So, we did like three takes and sent it off. It’s fun to have this little souvenir of a song out in the world.”

The couple got married in an intimate backyard ceremony on Dec. 21 last year, before heading to South Africa for their romantic honeymoon.

“It’s been such a high,” Duff told PEOPLE in January. “It was the best wedding ever. We had so much fun. We just kept saying, ‘That was the best day of our lives!’”

“We did the coolest things,” Duff added about their honeymoon. “We both had never been on safari and it was what everyone says it is. There are no words. We saw the big five (rhino, lion, tiger, elephant, buffalo) within the first two days! I felt so lucky.”

Winnetka Bowling League’s “CVS” is out now.