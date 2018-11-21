Katy Perry Bests Taylor Swift to Become the Highest-Paid Woman in Music

The quest for mad love continues.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are both on Forbes‘ highest-paid women in music list for 2018. The “Swish Swish” singer tops the list — raking in $83 million. In second place is Swift, whose massive Reputation album helped her pull in $80 million.

According to Forbes, the list assesses stars’ incomes before taxes from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018, and subtracts stars’ expenses for staffers like agents and managers.

Beyoncé came in third with $60 million, and Pink trailed behind in fourth with $52 million. Lady Gaga followed up her critical acclaim in A Star Is Born with a fifth place finish for $50 million.

Jennifer Lopez, who ended her lucrative Las Vegas residency in September, clocked in with $47 million in sixth place. Rihanna was ranked seventh with $37.5 million, and German singer Helene Fischer’s $32 million put her in eighth place.

Celine Dion earned $31 million in ninth place. Britney Spears, who wrapped up her Piece of Me show on New Year’s Eve and announced a new Las Vegas residency in October, rounded out the list with $30 million in 10th place.

This list is a total shake-up from 2017’s rankings, which found Beyoncé as the highest-paid woman, with Swift in third and Perry in ninth.

Perry and Swift’s once-rocky relationship has seemed on better ground, recently.

In October, Perry complimented Swift for speaking out about politics and encouraging her fans to vote. “She’s setting a great example,” Perry said to Variety.

Months earlier, as Swift started her Reputation tour in May, Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch and a conciliatory letter.

“Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us,” Perry wrote, noting that she was “deeply sorry” and sought to “clear the air.”

“[Swift] was truly happily surprised and very impressed that Katy reached out,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It was a great start to Taylor’s tour.”

“That Taylor posted Katy’s letter wasn’t mean-spirited,” the source added. “She wanted her fans to know what is going on.”