H.E.R., Zendaya and Kehlani Were Almost in a Band: 'We Used to Perform Together'
Speaking with Carlos Watson, H.E.R opens up about singing throughout her childhood and how she crossed paths with both Kehlani and Zendaya along the way
In speaking with The Carlos Watson Show, H.E.R, 23, shared her experiences of meeting other young musicians while growing up in California. The four-time Grammy winner mentioned that while she performed in a band with R&B artist Kehlani at one point during her childhood, Euphoria star Zendaya could have been added to the mix.
"Dylan Wiggins, who is D'wayne Wiggins' son from Tony! Toni! Toné! – we used to be in a band together," the "Best Part" singer said. "We used to perform together when we were really young and Kehlani was actually in our band."
She added, "We all used to sing together. Zendaya was going to be in it at one point. But yeah, they all grew up together. I came into the picture in Oakland and we used to perform together."
The teen group went by the name Poplyfe and is even featured on season 6 of America's Got Talent.
It's no surprise that H.E.R was performing with other talented artists in her childhood, since she was a child prodigy with being a published poet and singing at the Apollo Theater before the age of 10.
In April, H.E.R took home the Oscar for Best Original Song alongside Tiara Thomas and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II for "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah which puts the young star halfway to achieving EGOT status.
Speaking with host Janine Rubenstein on PEOPLE's daily podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, H.E.R called the awards she has received "just icing on the cake."
"It's really the process that I'm in love with," H.E.R. explained. "It's the leading up to the awards shows. It's being in the studio and creating this music and then hearing the reaction from the people during shows, and creating the arrangements for these live shows. Those are the moments that count for me."