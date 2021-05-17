Speaking with Carlos Watson, H.E.R opens up about singing throughout her childhood and how she crossed paths with both Kehlani and Zendaya along the way

H.E.R., Zendaya and Kehlani Were Almost in a Band: 'We Used to Perform Together'

H.E.R, Kehlani and Zendaya are the musical group we never knew we needed!

In speaking with The Carlos Watson Show, H.E.R, 23, shared her experiences of meeting other young musicians while growing up in California. The four-time Grammy winner mentioned that while she performed in a band with R&B artist Kehlani at one point during her childhood, Euphoria star Zendaya could have been added to the mix.

H.E.R. Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

"Dylan Wiggins, who is D'wayne Wiggins' son from Tony! Toni! Toné! – we used to be in a band together," the "Best Part" singer said. "We used to perform together when we were really young and Kehlani was actually in our band."

She added, "We all used to sing together. Zendaya was going to be in it at one point. But yeah, they all grew up together. I came into the picture in Oakland and we used to perform together."

The teen group went by the name Poplyfe and is even featured on season 6 of America's Got Talent.

It's no surprise that H.E.R was performing with other talented artists in her childhood, since she was a child prodigy with being a published poet and singing at the Apollo Theater before the age of 10.

H.E.R. Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, winners of Best Original Song at the 2021 Oscars | Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Getty

In April, H.E.R took home the Oscar for Best Original Song alongside Tiara Thomas and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II for "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah which puts the young star halfway to achieving EGOT status.