The singer opened up to PEOPLE about her Oscar win, her 2022 Grammy nominations and dreams of becoming an EGOT

H.E.R. Says Her 2021 Oscar Is the 'Centerpiece' of Her Dining Table: 'My Friends Make Fun of Me'

H.E.R.'s home decor is quite the conversation starter.

"My Oscar, as of now, is in the middle of my dining table, kind of like a centerpiece," the singer — who won Best Original Song at the 2021 Oscars — tells PEOPLE. "People are like, 'Is that — is that the Oscar?' I don't have a full build-out yet. I'm working on that. But I do have a little shelf situation in my living room with the Grammys and the Soul Trains and all those awards."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday H.E.R., 24, might have a few more awards to add to her shelf. At this year's Grammys, she's up for eight awards, including album of the year and song of the year.

Of her now 21 career nominations, she says, "It's insane."

"I'm blessed to be able to do what I love," she says. "Everybody sees what's been happening just in the past three, four years in my career, but there's been so many years of working. So yeah, it's really special."

H.E.R. says her album of the year-nominated debut Back of My Mind was born out of "so many different emotions."

"I worked on that album for so long," she says. "It's my first technical, full body of work, and from the creation of it to seeing it come to life on tour has been exciting. Of course, anytime I put my heart out there, it feels scary, because I'm an artist and I'm sensitive. But it's been really cool to be recognized for it.'"

H.E.R. attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. H.E.R. | Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

While writing her song of the year-nominated track "Fight for You," which earned her the Oscar, for the film Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R. says she wanted to make something that was "about truth and our reality and knowing that there's hope."

"To win the Oscar and now be Grammy nominated for it, it's like, 'Oh wow, I guess we did something,'" she says.

RELATED VIDEO: H.E.R. Shares Empowering Message for L'Oréal Paris' Lessons of Worth Campaign: 'You Define Your Success'

With an Oscar and four Grammy wins already under her belt, H.E.R. is halfway to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winning status, and she is "hopeful" she'll get there. "I think I will, based on the things that I want to do, but we'll see," she says.

When she's done touring with Coldplay as their opening act, H.E.R. says she plans to make acting one of her "focuses."

"I'm doing The Color Purple, the musical film, which is so exciting," she says. "I'm proud that they even want me to be a part of the legacy. People haven't seen me in that way as an actress, so that's going to be really fun and new and exciting. You'll see a lot more me on the big screen."

But first is the Grammys, where H.E.R. says she's most excited to meet fellow nominee Olivia Rodrigo.

"I think that would be really dope," she says. "I'm excited to see everybody."

H.E.R. and Rodrigo, 19, are among a group of five Filipino-American artists to be nominated this year. (They are joined by Saweetie, Bruno Mars and composer Robert Lopez.)

"It's amazing," H.E.R. says. "Every day somebody's like, 'Filipino pride! You're really representing us.' So to have that community behind me and supporting me in whatever I do is really nice."

As to her biggest "pinch me moment" so far, H.E.R. says it was getting to perform the Tina Turner tribute with Keith Urban at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last year.

"That whole experience was insane," she says. "All these people that I grew up listening to and looking up to were coming up to me, like Paul McCartney. He was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're amazing. And I heard you play the drums.' Dave Grohl came up to me, and Lionel Richie. Dave Chappelle was there, and I got to speak to him and he said, 'I love what you do.' Carole King was like, 'I don't mean to run up on you like a fan, but I love what you do. You're like my industry granddaughter.'"