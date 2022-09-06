Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg to Perform 'Chai Tea with Heidi' During 'AGT' Season Finale: Source

The supermodel and the rapper released "Chai Tea with Heidi" in January and will perform the track for the first time next week

By
Published on September 6, 2022 05:39 PM
Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg Set to Perform at the AGT Season Finale
Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum. Photo: Max Montgomery

Get ready, America's Got Talent fans! Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg are bringing an electric surprise to viewers during next week's season finale.

The AGT judge and the rapper will be joined by DJ duo WeddingCake during the season finale on Sept. 14 to perform their EDM (electronic dance music) anthem "Chai Tea with Heidi" onstage, a source tells PEOPLE.

This will be the first time that the musicians perform the single live since its release in January.

At the time, Klum, 49, spoke to PEOPLE about how the iconic collab — which samples "Baby Jane" by Rod Stewart — came to be.

Klum said she wanted to record a theme song for the next season of her show Germany's Next Topmodel — and she thought of none other than Snoop Dogg, 50, as the perfect duet partner.

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg Set to Perform at the AGT Season Finale
Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum. Max Montgomery

As she hit the recording booth with the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, Klum said she remained in shock at the opportunity to work with him.

"I can't believe this is happening. Pinch me, pinch me, pinch me," she recalled. "I'm in Inglewood with Snoop Dogg. He is rapping over this track. He loves what I've done. I can't even believe this is happening."

The supermodel also said she couldn't stop talking about it after the fact — but she's grateful her husband, Tom Kaulitz, understood.

"My poor husband, because all I've been doing is talking about Snoop Dogg. He probably wakes up in the middle of the night as I'm dreaming, Snoop Dogg, Snoop Dogg," she said. "My husband is like the most patient amazing person on the planet because literally I've not shut up about Snoop Dogg for the last few months. I'm giddy about it — it was the most fun thing."

The remaining acts for season 17 include: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singing trio Chapel Hart, singer Drake Milligan, singer Sara James, magician Yu Hojin, magician Nicolas Ribs, comedian Mike E. Winfield and multimedia act Metaphysic. The winner will take home a $1 million grand prize.

Voting for AGT — which is judged by Klum, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel — begins every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and closes on Wednesdays at 7 a.m. ET. Fans can vote on the AGT app or go to NBC.com/AGTVote.

Tune into the season finale on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

