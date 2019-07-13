Heidi Klum's Husband Tom Kaulitz Had a 3-Day Vegas Bachelor Party: 'Big Wedding Next!'

Before Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz tied the knot, he had an unforgettable bachelor party.

On Friday, just one day after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had been legally married, Kaulitz’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, shared a gallery of photos from the musician’s recent bachelor party in Las Vegas.

In the snaps, the Tokio Hotel musician, 29, can be seen partying with friends, riding dune buggies and a private jet, posing with Shaquille O’Neal, relaxing in a pool and playing paintball.

“I threw my brother a three day Vegas bachelor party with all his best friends,” Bill, who is also a member of Tokio Hotel, captioned the photos.

“Jets, Helicopters, Dune Buggies, Bachelor Suites, Night Clubs, Paint Ball, Day Pools, Gambling, Top Golf, Limos, No sleep, Too much fun.. how did we fit all that in???” he wrote. “Glad we made it back in one piece 🤪.”

Bill ended his post with a hint about the upcoming nuptials, writing, “Big wedding next! Can’t wait for it.”

PEOPLE recently confirmed that Klum, 46, and Kaulitz had been legally married. Public records show that the couple obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California. They tied the knot in February, just two months after Kaulitz proposed to Klum on December 24, 2018, according to TMZ. (Reps for the couple had no comment.)

Though it’s unclear when the couple plans on having a larger ceremony, Klum told Entertainment Tonight “you will find out eventually” when asked if they had a specific date in mind.

She added to the outlet that the wedding would be “on time” and that preparations were “coming along.”

“We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized,” she said.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent, and they made their first public appearance as a couple two months later for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

Klum announced the happy news of her engagement on Instagram and Twitter in December. “I SAID YES,” she captioned a black-and-white portrait of herself and Kaulitz as she showed off her new engagement ring.

At the time, a source close to the duo told PEOPLE that Klum is “so in love” with Kaulitz.

Klum’s kids — daughters Lou, 9, and Leni, 15, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 14 — warmed up to Kaulitz as quickly as she did, and the musician even included her four children in his proposal.

“She loved his thoughtfulness and that he included the kids,” a friend of Klum’s told PEOPLE after the December proposal. “They all surprised her together and she loved how he made the kids feel a part of it.”