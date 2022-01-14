"Chai Tea with Heidi" is the supermodel's first musical release since her 2006 holiday track "Winter Wonderland"

Heidi Klum Jokes She Hasn't 'Shut Up About Snoop Dogg' as She Releases 'Chai Tea with Heidi' Collab

Heidi Klum is making her way back into the music industry!

On Friday, Klum released her collaboration with Snoop Dogg titled "Chai Tea with Heidi," her first release since her 2006 track "Winter Wonderland" — and she wouldn't want it any other way.

When the supermodel sat down to plan the next season of her show, Germany's Next Topmodel, someone suggested to "do something fun" and "record the theme song for the show."

Klum, 48, tells PEOPLE she instantly knew that she would rather do a duet with none other than Snoop Dogg, 50, considering she "loves him" and is his "biggest fan."

"I fly back to America and then I'm like, 'OK, let's get this started,'" she says. "I called him up and I'm like, 'Hey Snoop, it's Heidi.' He's like, 'What you got?' And I explained this whole thing to him. And then he was like, 'Well, let's make it happen. Come to Inglewood.'"

After a few weeks of preparation, including mixing tracks with DJ duo WeddingCake and sampling "Baby Jane" by Rod Stewart, Klum showed up for her appointment with the rapper.

"Ding dong, here I am, 'Hi Snoop.' He's like, 'Come on in. OK, what you got?' And I was like, 'Well, I got this, you want to hear it?' And he's like, 'Let's hear it.' [After listening to it, he said], 'Oh, it's an EDM [electronic dance music] track,'" she explains.

"He was right there with me. He was bumping his head. He was like, 'Oh my God. I feel like I have a melody already. OK. Get the vocal booth ready,'" she says of the "Young, Wild & Free" rapper.

The duo then got to work to record the single where two styles of music come together: bouncy, electric beats and rap. The duo also shot a music video the next day using one of Snoop Dogg's cars.

When it was all said and done, Klum was still in shock about the opportunity to work with him.

"I can't believe this is happening. Pinch me, pinch me, pinch me," she recalls. "I'm in Inglewood with Snoop Dogg. He is rapping over this track. He loves what I've done. I can't even believe this is happening."

The supermodel also admits she couldn't stop talking about it after the fact — but she's grateful her husband, Tom Kaulitz, understood.

"My poor husband, because all I've been doing is talking about Snoop Dogg. He probably wakes up in the middle of the night as I'm dreaming, Snoop Dogg, Snoop Dogg," she says. "My husband is like the most patient amazing person on the planet because literally I've not shut up about Snoop Dogg for the last few months. I'm giddy about it — it was the most fun thing."

Though the experience was memorable for the America's Got Talent judge, there was one instance where she thought all of their hard work would come crashing down.

"Chai Tea with Heidi," which samples Stewart's 1984 track, needed to get approved by the musician — and Klum couldn't get a hold of him.

After asking everyone she knew, Klum finally learned her hairdresser knew Stewart's daughter Kimberly. Klum then got a hold of her, and she passed along her father's contact information.

"I email him the track and I explain everything to him, and radio silence. I don't hear anything. And I'm like, 'Oh my God. He probably hated it,'" she says. "I don't hear anything for four or five weeks, radio silence. And I keep checking. I keep looking. No, nothing."

Then, someone reminded her to check her spam.

"I look at my spam, sure enough, Rod Stewart has been emailing me back, immediately, mind you. He was like, 'I love the track. This is so cool. I love you and Snoop together and Baby Jane on top. This is awesome,'" she says of Stewart, 77. "And then afterwards he's like, 'Hello? Heidi? I haven't heard back from you. What's going on? Is this still happening?' I was like, 'Oh no.' He had been in my mail all this time!"