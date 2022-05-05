Hear Taylor Swift's 'This Love (Taylor's Version)' in Amazon's The Summer I Turned Pretty Trailer

In an Instagram post about the trailer, Swift thanked author Jenny Han and revealed "This Love (Taylor's Version)" will be released to streaming platforms at midnight on Friday

Swifties, "Taylor's Version" of another song from 1989 has arrived.

On Thursday, Taylor Swift premiered "This Love (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded take on the ballad originally released on 2014's 1989 album, in the trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

In an Instagram post about the trailer, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter thanked Jenny Han, who wrote the 2009 novel on which the series is based, and revealed "This Love (Taylor's Version)" will be released to streaming platforms at midnight on Friday.

"Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!" she wrote in the post's caption. "I've always been so proud of this song and I'm very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events - This Love (Taylor's Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!"

Alongside the trailer's debut, Swift released merchandise themed around 1989 as well as her third studio album, Speak Now, on her website — prompting fans to speculate 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) could be coming soon.

"We could go on and on, on and on about how excited we are for #ThisLoveTaylorsVersion and @thesummeritp…," read a tweet from the official Taylor Nation account. "But instead, we'll just drop The Old Taylor Collection. Available now while supplies last at http://store.taylorswift.com!"

"This Love (Taylor's Version)" marks Swift's second re-recorded track from 1989 to be released. Amid the rollout of last year's Red (Taylor's Version), 1989's fifth single "Wildest Dreams" went viral on TikTok due to a slow zoom video trend, and Swift released "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" as a surprise to fans.

"Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘," she wrote on Twitter at the time alongside a link to "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)."

Swift is currently re-recording her first six albums after Scooter Braun bought her former record label Big Machine, which gave him control of the masters, in June 2019. He later sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020.

Earlier this week, the Tribeca Film Festival unveiled the lineup for its 2022 Talks and Reunions series, which will see the 32-year-old musician screen All Too Well: The Short Film — the music video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" — and discuss her filmmaking approach in front of an audience on Saturday, June 11.

Billed as "A Conversation with Taylor Swift," the screening event will take place at 3 p.m. EST at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan, New York, and tickets are available now at tribecafilm.com.

