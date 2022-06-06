The audiobook version of Be My Baby, narrated by Rosie Perez, is out on Tuesday

Hear Rosie Perez Narrate Ronnie Spector's Meeting with The Beatles in New Be My Baby Audiobook

Ronnie Spector had a voice all her own, but her life's story is about to be handled by an entirely different (if just as recognizable) voice: Rosie Perez!

The Flight Attendant actress will narrate a new audiobook of the late Spector's memoir Be My Baby, to be released on Tuesday.

In an excerpt shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Perez dives into Spector's recollections of The Ronettes' first British tour, where they performed with a little opening act called The Rolling Stones.

During their time in London, Spector even met The Beatles, teaching them new American dances and enjoying some private time with John Lennon, as she recalls in the book.

"It's a tremendous honor to be narrating the audiobook for Be My Baby," Perez, 57, says. "I have admired Ronnie throughout my life. It is a privilege to be able to bring her courageous and groundbreaking story to life in the audio format for the first time. It was an honor to have met her and our talks will forever stay with me."

Spector, who died of cancer in January at age 78, first published the book in 1990, and a new hardcover version with an introduction written by Keith Richards and a postscript by Spector was released on May 3.

The singer's husband/manager Jonathan Greenfield praised the choice of Perez as narrator in a statement, saying that his wife was a huge fan of the actress.

"Ronnie loved Rosie Perez and thought of her as a kindred spirit. Like Ronnie, Rosie has her own unique style, flair and spunkiness. Ronnie adored these things about her…not to mention that Rosie is so totally New York," he said. "Ronnie also had tremendous respect for Rosie because of how much harder she had to work to sustain a career in show business. Rosie looked and sounded different, and she's a woman. And Rosie made that all work for her, just like Ronnie did. We are thrilled that Rosie will give voice to Ronnie's life story. I've no doubt we will be in great hands."

Be My Baby, which Spector wrote with Vince Waldron, is largely considered one of the greatest rock 'n' roll memoirs of all time, as it peels back the curtain on not only Spector's rise to fame, but her emotionally abusive marriage — and subsequent divorce from — producer Phil Spector.