Hayley Williams Says Watching Billie Eilish Rise to Fame Reminds Her of Paramore's Teenage Years

Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish are arguably one and the same — and they seem to deeply admire each other for it.

On Friday, the Paramore singer stopped by Sirius XM's Alt Nation and opened up about her relationship with the "TV" singer.

"We've spoken throughout the years since she kind of came onto the scene," Williams, 33, said on the show of Eilish, 20.

She continued, "The first thing I experienced or I witnessed of her was 'When the Party's Over,' that video. And then I watched an interview with her, and I felt like there was something inside of me that was watching me — slash us — as teenagers doing interviews and navigating this world."

Billie Eilish and Finneas. Lionel Hahn/Getty

The singer-songwriter said watching Eilish's rise to stardom — which began when she released "Ocean Eyes" at 14 — resonated with what she experienced at age 17 in 2005, when Paramore released All We Know Is Falling.

"She does it on a level we've never experienced, but I just feel such a love towards her and her family, and I think they're so special," she said.

She then recalled going to Eilish's house for Thanksgiving last year and she enjoying vegan cinnamon rolls with her family.

"We had already connected, I had connected with her mom too, just about their organization that they have. But ever since that Thanksgiving cinnamon roll treat, just, I mean… The rest is history. I feel like I would do anything for them."

As for where she sees the "Happier Than Ever" singer's career going? "I think they're going to be around for a really long time," said Williams, seemingly referring to Eilish and her brother-slash-writing-partner, Finneas.

Earlier this year, Eilish brought out Williams during her set for the second weekend of Coachella Music Festival.

Together, the duo performed Paramore's 2007 hit "Misery Business."

"Oh my f------ god," Eilish said after their performance together. "Absolutely what on Earth could be cooler than that? I'm dead serious."