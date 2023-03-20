Hayley Williams Recalls Texting Taylor Swift After Kanye West VMAs Incident: 'Did Not Deserve That'

The Paramore vocalist said Swift's mom, Andrea, introduced the stars during their teenage years in the industry

By
Published on March 20, 2023 04:35 PM
Honoree Taylor Swift and Recording Artists Hayley Williams of the group Paramore and Kid Rock at the CMT Artists of the Year at The Factory on November 30, 2010 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams. Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty

Remember when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards? Well, apparently the moment sparked the beginning of her friendship with Paramore's Hayley Williams.

During one of Paramore's recent opening slots at Swift's Eras Tour shows in Glendale, Arizona, the band's lead vocalist recalled the beginning of their friendship and revealed she texted the then-rising country star following the infamous onstage moment.

"I remember feeling like, 'We're so little, we're so young.' I was like 18 at the time, and I felt kinda lonely to be that young and to be doing things, you know, like the Grammys and all that," Williams, 34, told the crowd at State Farm Stadium on March 17, according to a video shared by Variety.

She unknowingly met Swift's mother, Andrea, who suggested they meet one another. "She said to me, 'My daughter. She just played and she's just getting started and she doesn't really know anybody in the business. I just really want her to be around people her age that are doing the same thing,'" recalled the "Misery Business" singer-songwriter.

Andrea then gave Williams her daughter's phone number, but the Grammy winner said she was "the shyest freak" at the time and didn't reach out — until Swift, 33, had her run-in with West, 45.

"I did not text her until a certain VMA scandal. That was the first time that I felt like, 'I have to reach out because this person is really cool and did not deserve that,'" continued the star.

During the awards show, Swift had been in the middle of accepting her award for best female video for "You Belong with Me" when West stormed the stage and grabbed the mic.

"Yo Taylor," West began, "I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!"

Taylor Swift; Kanye West
From left: Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (2)

At the time, it was reported that Swift was seen crying backstage after the incident, though she had to quickly pull it together to perform the song that won her the Moonperson to begin with.

"Around that time is when I got to know a little bit Ms. Taylor Swift," continued Williams, noting that she and bandmates Taylor York and Zac Farro have since been able to "watch her trajectory."

She added, "I'm sure you know this because you're here tonight and you obviously 'get it,' but there are moments when I've talked to people that I'm like, 'I am not sure that you get how f---ing incredible this person — this artist is in history.'"

While Paramore's dates with Swift have concluded, the Eras Tour resumes later this week in Las Vegas.

Related Articles
Vince Gill and Amy Grant attend the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Amy Grant and Vince Gill's Relationship Timeline
Carson Rammelt, Meet SixFoot5, the Music Producer Behind All Your Favorite Drag Queen's New Songs
Meet SIXFOOT 5, the Queer Music Producer Behind All Your Favorite Drag Queens' New Songs
“Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All”
Ed Sheeran Is Dropping 'The Sum of It All' Docuseries, Giving Fans an Intimate Glimpse Inside His 'Guarded' Life
XXXtentacion at I Heart radio Station 103.5 The Beat, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 26 May 2017
Three Men Face Life in Prison for XXXTentacion's 2018 Murder After Guilty Verdict
Latto Billboard Women in Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Mar 2023
Latto Says She Was Arrested for Bringing a Loaded Gun to LAX Before $75,000 Private Jet Flight
jj watt taylor swift the eras tour
 J.J. Watt Shares His 'Respect' for Taylor Swift After Arizona Concert: 'She Crushed It'
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Assaulted Outside Fla. Hotel
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Says He's 'Recovering' After Florida Assault and Thanks Fans for 'Support'
N'Sync rollout 3/27
*NSYNC Remembers U.S. Debut Album 25 Years Later: 'A True Homecoming'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium
Taylor Swift Shares Photos from Second Stop of Her Eras Tour in Arizona: 'Last Night Was a Rush'
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Rod Stewart attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Rod Stewart Cancels Australia Concert Due to 'Viral Infection': 'I'm Only Human'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon); DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Kendall Jenner attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal); PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 17: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns smiles during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bad Bunny Seemingly Disses Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker on New Song
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp8exHlOS8S/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=146e71e6-e7da-4e73-a9db-9c5e1c452e6d. MALUMA/Instagram
Maluma Shares Steamy Nude Pics While Relaxing in Miami — See the Photos!
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 19: Robbie Williams performs on stage during the "Wetten, dass...?" Live Show on November 19, 2022 in Friedrichshafen, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Robbie Williams Randomly Picks Fan From Audience He Chose 20 Years Ago: 'Nice to See You Again'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist
Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Addresses Romance Rumors with Sabrina Carpenter: 'We Are Not Dating'
Macklemore Describes His Addiction "Like An Allergy" And How Recovery Was the Choice Between 'Life and Death'
Macklemore Describes Addiction as 'Like an Allergy' and Says Recovery Was a Choice Between 'Life and Death'