Hayley Williams Recalls Going to Taylor Swift's House at 19 — and Says It Inspired a Paramore Song

Paramore's album This Is Why is set for release on Friday

February 8, 2023

Hayley Williams found musical inspiration through her friendship with Taylor Swift.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Paramore's interview with Zane Lowe on Apply Music 1, the front woman opened up about a time she visited Swift at her home in Nashville — and how that made her realize that she wanted to get her life together.

"I remember when we were 19 and I was closer with Taylor Swift at that point because we both lived in Nashville and we're both experiencing our own versions of real success for the first time," Williams, 34, recalled. "I went over to hang out. She's a really good cook, by the way. She's a really good cook. She has taught me how to make stuff that I did not retain at all."

Hayley Williams, Taylor Swift
Hayley Williams and Taylor Swift. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The singer-songwriter added that the first time she went over to her house, she also showed her a closet filled with ready-to-send gifts for people she's thankful for.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, my life is so not together.' I was like, 'I can barely remember to send someone a card or flowers.' There are still Christmas gifts at my house that I have not sent to my friends just sitting there in the back of my closet," she says.

She concludes, "But that, I wish that I was the person that felt like I had all my s— together and I was like, 'Oh, I had some extra time, so I'm just popping by with some flowers.' That kind of thing, that is my idealized self."

This particular moment, Williams says, served as the inspiration for Paramore's new song "Running Out of Time."

The full interview will air Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on Apple Music.

Paramore, Hayley Williams
Zac Farro, Hayley Williams and Taylor York. apple music

Similarly, in January, Williams reflected on a conversation she had with Swift, 33, when they were both coming up in the industry.

"When we were 19, [Swift] told me — she was a country singer at that point — that she wanted to be like Carole King," Williams remembered. "And I was like, 'Whoa, that's a crazy thing to say,' you know? Because we were kids. And I'll be damned, this woman, she's crossing genres and bleeding over into other aspects of pop culture, and she's helping to shape it at the very least."

Paramore is set to open on the first night of Swift's The Eras tour, and she called it a "big deal" for the band.

Elsewhere in the interview with Lowe, Williams — who recently revealed she was dating bandmate Taylor York — opened up about having healthy relationships.

"This is the people I've known the longest in my life, that I've had the most consistent friendships with," she said of her bandmates Zac Farro and York. "It's been the most real journey and to realize that I love both of these people more than I've ever loved anyone in my life. But I love them both slightly differently, that was also terrifying because I thought I must be a horrible person. I must be wrong. I must be everything that people have said about me."

"'Is Hayley going to date every one of her band members?'" Just the bulls— that has been said," she concluded. "When you've got enough reasons to be afraid, aside from how afraid love can make someone feel, now the three of us sitting here are in healthy relationships with people where we feel like we get to be who we are."

