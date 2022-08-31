For the Girls! Go Behind-the-Scenes with Hayley Kiyoko at Her New York City and New Jersey Sets

The singer-songwriter, who released her latest album Panorama in July, is currently on the road with Lauv on his All 4 Nothing tour 

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 06:20 PM
01 of 09

New York City

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ubmpcsj3m8xlsggwv88t0/h?dl=0&rlkey=9mrdkl1l1378a4kf4oa01k2bw Credit: Chadrick Preuss
Chadrick Preuss
02 of 09

New York City

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ubmpcsj3m8xlsggwv88t0/h?dl=0&rlkey=9mrdkl1l1378a4kf4oa01k2bw Credit: Chadrick Preuss
Chadrick Preuss
03 of 09

New York City

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ubmpcsj3m8xlsggwv88t0/h?dl=0&rlkey=9mrdkl1l1378a4kf4oa01k2bw Credit: Chadrick Preuss
Chadrick Preuss
04 of 09

New York City

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ubmpcsj3m8xlsggwv88t0/h?dl=0&rlkey=9mrdkl1l1378a4kf4oa01k2bw Credit: Chadrick Preuss
Chadrick Preuss
05 of 09

New York City

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ubmpcsj3m8xlsggwv88t0/h?dl=0&rlkey=9mrdkl1l1378a4kf4oa01k2bw Credit: Chadrick Preuss
Chadrick Preuss
06 of 09

New York City

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ubmpcsj3m8xlsggwv88t0/h?dl=0&rlkey=9mrdkl1l1378a4kf4oa01k2bw Credit: Chadrick Preuss
Chadrick Preuss
07 of 09

Asbury Park, New Jersey

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ubmpcsj3m8xlsggwv88t0/h?dl=0&rlkey=9mrdkl1l1378a4kf4oa01k2bw Credit: Chadrick Preuss
Chadrick Preuss
08 of 09

Asbury Park, New Jersey

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ubmpcsj3m8xlsggwv88t0/h?dl=0&rlkey=9mrdkl1l1378a4kf4oa01k2bw Credit: Chadrick Preuss
Chadrick Preuss
09 of 09

Asbury Park, New Jersey

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ubmpcsj3m8xlsggwv88t0/h?dl=0&rlkey=9mrdkl1l1378a4kf4oa01k2bw Credit: Chadrick Preuss
Chadrick Preuss
