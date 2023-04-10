Hayley Kiyoko Serenades 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Becca Tilley Onstage After Fifth Anniversary

Hayley Kiyoko is putting her love for girlfriend Becca Tilley on display.

Over the weekend, Kiyoko brought Tilley onstage during the London show of her Panorama tour to serenade her with a fan-favorite ballad "Pretty Girl," days after the couple celebrated their five-year anniversary.

"If you don't know this is my beautiful girlfriend Becca Tilley," the singer-songwriter, 32, said onstage, per video shared by an attendee. "She's been living on the road with us over a week. How's it going?"

Tilley, 34, responded, "It's fun... I haven't slept a lot."

The "Girls Like Girls" songstress went on to sing the tune as she strummed her acoustic guitar. Meanwhile, Tilley sat on a stool and smiled as she watched her girlfriend perform.

The performance came days after the couple celebrated their five-year anniversary.

"5 years ago, on this fateful day in April of 2018, I got invited to a birthday/album release party for @hayleykiyoko," Tilley wrote in an Instagram tribute, which included a video montage of their sweetest moments.

She continued, "I hesitated to say yes because I was tired from the night before but @brittneylaurenn convinced me to rally and so we hopped in our minivan Uber (a good luck sign for us) and went to the party…. & the rest is 5 years worth of history. Hayley- there have been very few moments in the course of these 5 years that you haven't been on my mind. I love you! 🥰"

The Expectations songstress also marked the milestone on social media.

"🖤5 years ago we met right before I left for the expectations tour," she wrote on Instagram. "It's pretty freaking special to start this panorama tour 5 years later with you by my side. Love you @beccatilley"

Kiyoko and Tilley made their official debut as a couple at the release party for Kiyoko's "For the Girls" music video, which features a cameo by Tilley. During the event, Kiyoko pulled the reality star onstage, where they shared a hug and a kiss.

Following the event, both Kiyoko and Tilley made things official on social media. In addition to a tweet reading, "3rd time's a charm. So so happy," Tilley shared a video montage of the couple on Instagram, writing, "Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch ❤️."

In June of last year, Tilley also opened up to PEOPLE about the outpouring of love she received from fans.

"It feels really good," Tilley said. "I mean, we lived a very normal life. It just wasn't on social media. We lived very open. And we've been together for four years, but now it's on social media. And now we get to share with the world. It's just been really nice — we've had so much love and support."

She continued, "It's overwhelming in the best way — I think people love love. And I think anytime you see a love story that's been able to last ... and I think a lot of people are shocked that we were able to keep it private for four years. But I think people are ... it's really cool that people root for my happiness and our happiness and our relationships. So it's really humbling and overwhelming in the best way."

Meanwhile, in September, Kiyoko appeared on Tilley's Scrubbing In podcast, where she spoke about the period in which they chose to hide their relationship.

"When we started dating, I was ready to have a public relationship," admitted Kiyoko during the episode. "When we were navigating her experience and where she was at in her journey, that obviously shifted. But it was worth it to me because I wanted to be in a relationship with her, and I never felt like she was hiding me."

After recounting their relationship's origins, Kiyoko started to cry and mentioned that Tilley's "been through a lot" that the public doesn't know about. "She deserves lots of love, and everyone in my community, in our community, deserves to be loved and accepted for who they are," said the "Curious" musician.