Go Behind the Scenes of Hayley Kiyoko's Bachelorette Parody 'For the Girls' Music Video
Hayley Kiyoko released the music video for her newest track "For the Girls" on Friday, which is featured on her forthcoming studio album Panorama, set for release in July. In the video, the "Girls Like Girls" singer takes on the role of The Bachelorette, queer edition.
Ready For Her Photo-Op
My makeup artist and bff Maria Vazquez always making sure I'm camera-ready!
Smile for the Camera
My internal dialogue: 'We have two seconds to get this shot; Hayley, lets's go!'
A Girl Who Can Do Both
Directing and starring in a video is never easy, made possible only by my incredible crew and team!
Having a Blast
Working with our cast was an absolute dream — they were constantly improvising.
Making Memories
They were all cackling the entire day on set! Being surrounded by my LGBTQ+ community and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift.
Love for the Cast
Kimber was such a charmer; they low key stole the scene a few times!
Where It All Goes Down
The calm before the storm.
It All Comes Down to the Rose
The most dramatic season is about to commence.
Inhale, Exhale
The pressure was on to decide, "Who will get the final rose?"
The Girls
We shot the entire music video at a private mansion in Brentwood, California. It was a longgggggg night.
Father-Daughter Bonding
Fun fact — my dad (comedian Jamie Alcroft) helped us out as the limo driver!
The Bachelorette
The first lesbian bachelorette is ready!
