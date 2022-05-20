Go Behind the Scenes of Hayley Kiyoko's Bachelorette Parody 'For the Girls' Music Video

Hayley Kiyoko released the music video for her newest track "For the Girls" on Friday, which is featured on her forthcoming studio album Panorama, set for release in July. In the video, the "Girls Like Girls" singer takes on the role of The Bachelorette, queer edition. 

By Hayley Kiyoko May 20, 2022 02:30 PM

Ready For Her Photo-Op

Credit: Trevor Flores

My makeup artist and bff Maria Vazquez always making sure I'm camera-ready!

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Trevor Flores

My internal dialogue: 'We have two seconds to get this shot; Hayley, lets's go!'

A Girl Who Can Do Both

Credit: Trevor Flores

Directing and starring in a video is never easy, made possible only by my incredible crew and team!

Having a Blast

Credit: Trevor Flores

Working with our cast was an absolute dream — they were constantly improvising. 

Making Memories

Credit: Trevor Flores

They were all cackling the entire day on set! Being surrounded by my LGBTQ+ community and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift. 

Love for the Cast

Credit: Trevor Flores

Kimber was such a charmer; they low key stole the scene a few times!

Where It All Goes Down

Credit: Trevor Flores

The calm before the storm. 

It All Comes Down to the Rose

Credit: Trevor Flores

The most dramatic season is about to commence. 

Inhale, Exhale

Credit: Trevor Flores

The pressure was on to decide, "Who will get the final rose?"

The Girls

Credit: Trevor Flores

We shot the entire music video at a private mansion in Brentwood, California. It was a longgggggg night. 

Father-Daughter Bonding

Credit: Trevor Flores

Fun fact — my dad (comedian Jamie Alcroft) helped us out as the limo driver!

The Bachelorette

Credit: Trevor Flores

The first lesbian bachelorette is ready!

