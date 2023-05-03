Hayley Kiyoko Brings Drag Queens on Nashville Stage to Protest Tennessee Law Restricting Drag Shows

The singer voiced her opposition to a Tennessee law, which restricts drag performances by bringing out two drag performers during her show on Monday

Published on May 3, 2023 11:52 PM
Hayley Kiyoko Performs At Élysée Montmartre PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 16: Hayley Kiyoko performs onstage at Élysée Montmartre on April 16, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty

Hayley Kiyoko is letting her voice be heard!

While taking the stage in Nashville on Monday, the singer, 32, voiced her opposition to a Tennessee law, which restricts public "adult cabaret" performances by bringing out two drag performers during her show on Monday.

"The past 48 hours have been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least," recounted Kiyoko in an Instagram post. "Our day off in Nashville we went to a drag show at @playnashville, and I had the honor of being brought on stage. We then planned to have some fabulous queens join us during my show the next day,"

According to the musician, the performers, identified as LiberTea and Ivy St. James, took the stage with "no fear" after Kiyoko informed them that she was "advised by local law enforcement that having a drag performance at my all ages show could result in legal action."

"I never want to put anyone in a position to be at risk or in danger in any way," Kiyoko wrote in the caption. "But also where is the line of being silenced? How do we navigate these absurd threats and laws against our community? I find pride in making sure my concerts are safe places for ALL. How can I do that if we aren't allowed to be ourselves, especially at a predominantly queer concert? We deserve to have a safe space to be ourselves while we navigate the evil that is threatening our own existence."

The Tennessee law was signed in February by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, but was blocked by a federal judge before going into effect in April, according to CBS News.

A Nashville police spokesperson also disputed the incident, citing the judge's stay, which expires on May 26, the outlet reported.

Kiyoko has often been public about her identity and beliefs while taking the stage.

During a recent concert in London, she celebrated her love for girlfriend Becca Tilley by serenading her in front of her fans in honor of their five-year anniversary.

"If you don't know this is my beautiful girlfriend Becca Tilley," she said onstage, per a video shared by an attendee. "She's been living on the road with us over a week. How's it going?"

Tilley, 34, responded, "It's fun... I haven't slept a lot."

Tilley gushed about the special occasion in an Instagram tribute filled with a video montage of their sweetest moments.

"5 years ago, on this fateful day in April of 2018, I got invited to a birthday/album release party for @hayleykiyoko," she wrote.

"I hesitated to say yes because I was tired from the night before but @brittneylaurenn convinced me to rally and so we hopped in our minivan Uber (a good luck sign for us) and went to the party…. & the rest is 5 years worth of history. Hayley- there have been very few moments in the course of these 5 years that you haven't been on my mind. I love you! 🥰," she said.

