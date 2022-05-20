The singer and reality TV alum went public with their romance Thursday night at a bash celebrating Kiyoko's latest single

Hayley Kiyoko and Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley Share Sweet Kiss as They Go Public with Their Relationship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: (L-R) Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko attend "Elle Hollywood Rising" presented by Polo Ralph Lauren and Hulu on May 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Elle)

After years of romance rumors, Hayley Kiyoko and Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley went public with their relationship Thursday night at a party celebrating the singer's latest single.

While speaking to the crowd at Mickey's in West Hollywood, Kiyoko pulled the former reality star onstage.

"Where's Becca?" said Kiyoko as she looked for Tilley, who makes a special cameo in the singer's music video "For the Girls," which dropped on Friday.

After Tilley made her way onstage, Kiyoko handed her a "final rose" before they shared a hug and sweet kiss.

Throughout the night, the couple were also spotted showing off PDA as they danced with pals and made the rounds.

In the music video, Kiyoko, 31, recreates the cocktail party and rose ceremony but this time with herself as the Bachelorette — and at the very end of the video, Tilley makes an appearance.

On Friday, Tilley, 33, shared her version of their relationship launch on Instagram by posting a video montage of her romance with Kiyoko. "hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch ❤️ #95p," she captioned the post, referencing "95p," the code name she's used on her Scrubbing In podcast for her then-anonymous significant other.

In May 2018, Tilley and Kiyoko were photographed together at NYLON'S Annual Young Hollywood party.

Months later, Tilley revealed she was in a relationship but said she was trying to keep the budding romance private after her split from Robert Graham in May 2017.

Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley | Credit: Ali Grant/Instagram

"My last relationship was pretty public and out there and I've kind of got to the point where I'm like, 'Am I able to keep anything to myself?' So in this process of dating and going through that again, I've been trying to keep it more low-key … it's been tricky. It's a tough world out there, the dating world," she said.