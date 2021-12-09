Harry Styles Will Headline Capital One Beach Bash Concert in Miami — and It's Free!

Fans who missed Love on Tour will get another chance to see Harry Styles!

On Thursday, Capital One announced that the One Direction alum, 27, will be headlining its Beach Bash at Lummus Park in South Beach, Florida on Dec. 30. The best part? It's free!

Joining the lineup will be R&B superstar Khalid, who recently released his Scenic Drive (The Tape) EP. The event is incelebration of the college football playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Capital One cardholders will be able to claim their free tickets on Dec. 20, while the general public can register on Dec. 21.

"We can't wait to ring in the new year with the Playoff Semifinal game at the Capital One Orange Bowl and host Capital One Beach Bash featuring Harry Styles and Khalid," said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One in a press release. "We're thrilled to provide a top-notch entertainment experience for fans and customers again this year through our continued partnership."

The last iteration of Beach Bash was in 2018 and was headlined by the Dave Matthews Band, with Walk the Moon serving as the show's opener. Meanwhile, 2015 saw Imagine Dragons and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis take the stage.

Styles closed out his U.S. Love on Tour last week with a sold-out stop in Elmont, New York.

"I'd just like to take a second to say to all of you that what you have given me in this tour is something I will never be able to express to you, because what you have shared with us every single night… emotionally, you have been so, so generous to me, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Styles told the crowd. "I really, really did not know if this tour was going to happen, and I thank you for everything you've done to be able to make it happen."

He also teased long-awaited new music, revealing that he and his band were "going to go away for a little bit, and we'll work on some stuff and we'll come back and see you very soon."

As for Khalid, he recently spoke to PEOPLE about his newest project, which he described as "one of those projects that I've been holding onto my heart for so long."