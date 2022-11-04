Harry Styles Postpones Los Angeles Concert 'Due to Band Illness' amid 15-Night Residency

Harry Styles is taking a night off.

The "As It Was" singer, 28, was forced to postpone his Friday night Love on Tour show in Los Angeles "due to band illness," the venue announced Thursday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow's Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022 due to band illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," the venue wrote in a statement shared to Twitter.

The new show, which has support from singer-songwriter Ben Harper, will now take place on Sunday. Styles did not address the rescheduling on his personal social media accounts, and it remains unclear which band members have taken ill.

The hiccup comes after the My Policeman star was forced to push back the first of six shows in Chicago for the same reason last month.

Styles is currently in the midst of 15 shows at the Kia Forum, and Sunday's show will be his eighth. He will wrap his Los Angeles dates on Nov. 15, then head to South America. Come February, he'll take Love on Tour to Australia and New Zealand before picking things back up in Europe in May.

On Monday, Styles celebrated Halloween with his fan-favorite Harryween show, during which he dressed as Danny Zuko from Grease and covered "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Harry Styles. Michael Buckner/Getty

It's been a busy week for the star, whose new movie My Policeman premiered Friday on Amazon Prime Video. He also released the "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" music video on Oct. 27.

"I had such a wonderful experience, making it and being a part of it. It's something I'm really proud to be a part of," Styles said ahead of the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"And working with David, and Emma [Corrin], and Michael, and everyone throughout the process was... It was a really, really special thing for me," he continued.

"Like everyone said, this film is about love, and wasted time, and how hard it can be to be in love," Styles added. "And, and we hope you enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making it."