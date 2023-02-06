Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best'

Harry Styles won big!

During the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, the star, 29, took home the award for album of the year for Harry's House.

"This doesn't happen to people like me very often," he expressed after taking the stage to accept the award presented by Trevor Noah and a lineup of fans. "This is so so nice, thank you."

Before passing the mic to the producers of his third studio album, Styles also took time to express that he doesn't go into the studio thinking about whether he will win awards and added that "there's no such thing as best."

Fellow contenders in the category included Voyage by ABBA, 30 by Adele, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, Renaissance by Beyoncé, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige, In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile, Music of the Spheres by Coldplay, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, and Special by Lizzo.

Styles received a total of six nominations for this year's ceremony.

The nominations included best pop vocal album for Harry's House, which he won, record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance and best music video for "As It Was."

Before taking the stage to accept one of the biggest awards of the night, he gave viewers a glimpse of his musical abilities, by rocking out to his No. 1 hit "As It Was."

He and a group of backup dancers grooved along to the song on a circular red platform, with Styles strolling along a moving walkway while he wore a pale pink, sequined one-piece suit with copious fringe.

The singer has embarked on a residency tour throughout the country. In November, however, the singer pushed back three dates in his Los Angeles residency.

"Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill, and I've been in bed with the flu ever since," he announced at the time. "I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now, and I'm devastated that it's just not possible.

"Until very recently, I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would.

"I'm sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me," Styles added.

He returned to the stage in January, however, and hilariously ripped his pants during his performance of "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.