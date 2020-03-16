Harry Styles Brings Some 'Watermelon Sugar' to NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

"I have to come into NPR more often. It's nice here," the musician remarked

By Nick Romano
March 16, 2020 05:50 PM

This is Harry Styles stripped down. Unfortunately, it’s not in the same way as that Rolling Stone photo shoot. No, this is the 26-year-old sartorially fluid music icon with just a microphone, guitar, and modest backup band for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

The likes of Taylor SwiftLizzo (the same Lizzo he once joined for “Juice”), and Carly Rae Jepsen have appeared at NPR’s offices over the years to perform sets from behind tiny desks. Hence the series name. And now it’s Styles turn. Call it a nice reprieve from the coronavirus dominating the news cycle and halting our lives.

RELATED: Inside Harry Styles’ Secret N.Y.C. Show: All the Highlights

Style played a set featuring “Cherry,” “Watermelon Sugar” (the longest it has taken for him to finish a song, he says), “To Be So Lonely,” and “Adore You” (complete with swivel chair dancing), all tracks off his most recent Fine Line album.

“I have to come into NPR more often. It’s nice here,” he remarked.

Harry Styles
Courtesy NPR

RELATED: Harry Styles on Why He Really Loves the Green Bay Packers

In a lead-up to the performance — which was pre-recorded days earlier, by the way, for those concerned about coronavirus — the singer talked about his fandom for the Green Bay Packers. “When I about 6 years old, I fell off my bike and I cut my knee and I bled green and gold and that was it. I just knew,” he joked. “Actually, when I first started traveling to Los Angeles, I would stay with a friend from Appleton, Wisconsin. Those were the first games that I watched.”

“They’re also the only NFL team owned by the fans, so I like that,” he added.

Watch the full set via NPR.

This story first appeared on EntertainmentWeekly.com.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.