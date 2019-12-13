Harry Styles is collaborating with an unlikely choice on his new track “Cherry” — ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe.

The 25-year-old crooner dropped his latest album Fine Line Friday, with one of the songs piquing listeners’ interest as it features a French-speaking voice mail in the final seconds of the tune.

While Styles didn’t officially name Rowe — who he split from in July 2018 after one year of dating — as the voice in “Cherry,” fans are convinced it is the Victoria’s Secret model, 33, as he revealed in an interview on Beats 1 that listeners could expect to hear a recording from an ex-girlfriend.

At the end of the song, the short French recording plays — which has since been translated by lyrics provider Genius.

The translation reads: “Hey! Are you asleep? Oh, I’m sorry/Well, no… Nope, it’s not important/Well then… We went to the beach and now we—/Perfect! Let’s go!”

In the song, the former One Direction singer refers to a past relationship and watching a lover be with someone else.

“Don’t you call him ‘baby’/We’re not talking lately/Don’t you call him what you used to call me,” he sings.

The artist also seemingly nods to Rowe as he adds, “I just miss your accent and your friends.”

During Styles’ interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in November, he shared that the voice mail at the end of the tune was “my ex-girlfriend” and “felt so part of the song” and “needed.”

He added at the time that since the couple remained amicable, “I asked her if it was okay. And she was okay with it. I think she liked it.”

According to the New York Post‘s Page Six (who was first to report the couple’s breakup), the couple ended their relationship “shortly after” the singer wrapped up his world tour in early July 2018.

The exes reportedly met through mutual friend Alexa Chung, and Rowe was spotted by fans attending several of his performances in their final months together.

Fine Line is available for listening now.