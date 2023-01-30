Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Harry Styles is nominated for six Grammys at this year's awards show, which airs live on CBS on Feb. 5

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on January 30, 2023 08:31 AM
Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England.
Harry Styles performing at a different event to the one where the incident occurred. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Harry Styles is gearing up to turn the Grammys stage into Harry's House.

The musician, 28, was announced as an additional performer for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Styles is nominated for six Grammys at this year's awards show, which airs on Feb. 5, including album, record and song of the year, as well as best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and best music video.

The One Direction alum last attended the 2021 Grammy Awards, where he won an award for best pop solo performance for his song "Watermelon Sugar." He was also nominated in the best pop vocal album and best music video categories.

Styles will later take the stage at the 2023 BRIT Awards on Feb. 11, where he is nominated for four awards — album of the year, artist of the year, pop/R&B act and song of the year.

Styles joins a list of previously announced performers at this year's Grammys that include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Leading the pack for nominations this year is Beyoncé, whose album Renaissance helped her earn nine nods — tying her with husband JAY-Z for most-nominated artist of all time, with 88 apiece.

grammy-award
Kurt Krieger/Getty Images

The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, is up for some of the night's most coveted prizes, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Kendrick Lamar follows with eight nominations, while Adele and Carlile, 41, earned seven each. Blige, 52, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream and Randy Merrill each notched six nods, like Styles.

RELATED VIDEO: Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List

Trevor Noah is hosting the award show for the third year in a row.

This will mark Noah's first time hosting in Los Angeles, as the previous two shows he emceed were held in New York City and Las Vegas.

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," the comedian said in an announcement via Billboard. "It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

"I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time," he added. "I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, 'Who are the Black Pumas?' It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn't have been [exposed to]."

The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the Crypto.com arena.

