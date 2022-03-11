Harry Styles Thought He Was Texting Rosalía but Had Wrong Number: 'These Texts Are Confusing'

Harry Styles chatted with a random person after Rosalía changed her number and he texted her old contact information

Rosalía had a classic wrong number mix-up with her pal Harry Styles.

The "Con Altura" singer, 28, told Jimmy Fallon about an embarrassing moment when Styles, also 28, thought he was texting her, but was reaching someone else entirely.

Rosalía recounted the exchange during her Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she pulled her cell phone right out of her boot to provide "proof" to Fallon, 47.

"So Harry Styles texts you, thinking it's you, but someone else has the phone number?" Fallon asked his guest, who confirmed yes before showing him screenshots.

Rosalía explained that the confusion began because she changes her phone number "so often" in order to focus on work more.

"I thought when you use a phone number, then it disappears," she said, adding, "My friends thought that they were texting me [but] they were texting random people."

She asked the audience, "Can you believe he thought he was texting me?" referring to Styles.

In the screenshot of the texts between Styles and the person who got Rosalía's old phone number, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer texted Rosalía to tell her how much he liked one of her songs, which he called "beautiful."

The person replied to Styles, writing, back, "I know my darling," to which he answered, "Love it."

Rosalía during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After the person told Styles they loved him and he said he loved them too — still thinking it was Rosalía — the unnamed trickster admitted they had been playing along the whole time.

"Haha sorry, you're wrong," they wrote. "I don't know who you are."

Styles replied, "I'm confused," and the person wrote back, "This number belongs to someone before. But now it's my number. So don't bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks."

Rosalía told Fallon that Styles sent her a screenshot of the text exchange on Instagram, where he told her, "these texts are confusing."