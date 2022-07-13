Harry Styles Takes to the Skies — from Bed! — in 'Late Night Talking' Music Video

Harry Styles' "Late Night Talking" video shows the singer getting cozy in various different situations

There's no pajama party quite like a Harry Styles pajama party.

The singer, 28, premiered the music video for his single "Late Night Talking" on Wednesday, and the clip is a wild ride that takes Styles everywhere from the streets of London to the skies — all from the comfort of his bed.

The video begins with Styles waking up in an apartment alone, but with clothes strewn about that indicate he may have had some company the night before.

As he makes sense of his surroundings, he dives into the center of his bed and emerges in a giant blanket fort wearing his pajamas.

The fort passageway eventually spits him out in a regal, red velvet bed with dozens of other people — and as they get close, he ducks under the covers to sing with a smirk on his face.

Harry Styles - Late Night Talking Video Harry Styles | Credit: Columbia Records

The video, directed by his "Watermelon Sugar" collaborators Bradley & Pablo, continues to place Styles in various different beds and places. At one point, he's in an austere studio with all eyes on him, then he's eating spaghetti and meatballs before he's shown in bed with a woman on a stage.

He also takes a spin around the streets of London in a bed on wheels before diving in to a pillow fight. Eventually, he winds up in an elegant bed in a field, only to be whisked away into the clouds, Bedknobs and Broomsticks-style, as a thunderstorm hits.

"Late Night Talking" is Styles' second single off his third album Harry's House, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 albums chart upon its release in May.

The Grammy winner debuted the song at Coachella in April, shortly after releasing the album's first single "As It Was."

"As It Was" has become the biggest song of 2022, and is the only song this year to be RIAA multi-platinum certified.