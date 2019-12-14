Harry Styles Performs Surprise Duet with Stevie Nicks After Release of New Album Fine Line

Harry Styles celebrated the release of his new album Fine Line with a special performance at The Forum in Los Angeles — and brought out a surprise guest!

During the one night only event on Friday, Styles performed songs from his recently released second solo album, including nine that he sang live for the first time ever from “top to bottom.”

“I have more than 10 songs now,” Styles joked onstage before welcoming his fans to sing along. “If somehow you know any of the words already, please do join in.”

But that’s not all. Styles kept the fun going by also surprising fans with his rendition of the classic One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful.” The star also returned to the stage to perform tracks from his self-titled debut solo album, including “Sign of the Times” and “Kiwi.”

During the night, Styles, 25, brought out Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac for a surprise duet of her song “Landslide.” The pair previously performed together at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction ceremony at Barclays Center in March and shared a warm embrace after their performance on Friday.

The singer also got fans into a festive mood by playing a cover of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” as snow-like confetti rained from the ceiling.

After Styles released the highly-anticipated Fine Line on Friday, fans noticed that one of the songs features a French-speaking voicemail in the final seconds of the tune — most likely from ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe.

While Styles didn’t officially name Rowe — whom he split from in July 2018 after one year of dating — as the voice in “Cherry,” fans are convinced it is the model, 33, as he revealed in an interview on Beats 1 that listeners could expect to hear a recording from an ex-girlfriend.

At the end of the song, the short French recording plays — which has since been translated by lyrics provider Genius.

The translation reads: “Hey! Are you asleep? Oh, I’m sorry/ Well, no… Nope, it’s not important/ Well then… We went to the beach and now we—/ Perfect! Let’s go!”

In the song, the former One Direction singer refers to a past relationship and watching a lover be with someone else. “Don’t you call him ‘baby’/ We’re not talking lately/ Don’t you call him what you used to call me,” he sings.

The artist also seemingly nods to Rowe as he adds, “I just miss your accent and your friends.”

During Styles’ interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in November, he shared that the voice mail at the end of the tune was “my ex-girlfriend” and “felt so part of the song” and “needed.”

He added at the time that since the couple remained amicable, “I asked her if it was okay. And she was okay with it. I think she liked it.”

Fine Line is available now.