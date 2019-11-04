Harry Styles Announces His New Album Title and Release Date — and Gives Fans a Peek at the Cover

Harry Styles is finally letting his eager fans know when they can hear his sophomore album.

The former One Direction member announced on social media Monday that his new album will be titled Fine Line, and will be released Dec. 13.

If that wasn’t enough, the announcement came with a shot of the album cover, which gives the singer’s fans everything they could ever want from him.

Taken by a fish-eye lens, the cover shows Styles in a pastel blue and pink room, with his hip cocked, wearing an ostentatious outfit of high-waisted ivory trousers, and a barely-buttoned magenta shirt.

The real intrigue comes from Styles’ cheeky stare as a black leather-gloved hand reaches out to the rocker from the bottom left corner of the frame.

Last month, Styles released the album’s first single, “Lights Up,” and its accompanying music video.

In August, Styles told Rolling Stone that Fine Line would be “all about having sex and feeling sad.” The perfect counter-programming to all the holiday music also coming out next month.