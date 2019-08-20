Harry Styles Bares All in Shirtless Rolling Stone Cover and One Direction Fans Have Lost It

Fans are wild about Harry Styles on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s September issue.

On Monday, the magazine released the first-look at Styles’ cover, which features the 25-year-old former One Direction singer posing shirtless.

The image, shot by photographer Ryan McGinley, appears to have been taken on a beach — the cool ocean waves flowing in the background. Styles smiles widely in the shot, waving his arms in the air and showing off his torso tattoos and gold cross necklace.

While the cover story has yet to hit the web, Rolling Stone‘s cover line promises Styles will be delving deep into “Sex, Psychedelics and the Secrets of Stardom.”

The issue will officially be on newsstands on Sept. 3.

This is Styles’ second solo Rolling Stone cover. He previously appeared on the magazine in May 2017, where he opened up about his brief relationship with Taylor Swift and discussed his debut solo record.

A follow up record is expected soon.

Of course, fans were all too happy to see Styles back on Rolling Stone, and this time without a shirt.

“I AM NOT BREATHING,” one enthusiastic fan wrote on Instagram.

“MY EYES ARE BLESSED,” said another, with a third joking, “goodbye cruel world.”

The love continued on Twitter.

“One day Harry Styles will stop leaving me speechless. Today is not that day,” said a fan.

One day Harry Styles will stop leaving me speechless. Today is not that day. pic.twitter.com/385QA0rw8u — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) August 19, 2019

Take my money Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/5E4JzuxfKe — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) August 19, 2019

“can we survive extreme heat?” no, not when it’s harry styles looking like THIS pic.twitter.com/941XV9CnkM — jacey ✰ (@kiszystyles) August 19, 2019

RELATED: Harry Styles Turns Down the Role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake: Source

Since the release of Style’s self-titled album, the singer has expanded his talents beyond music — making his on-screen acting debut in 2017’s Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s epic WWII thriller.

He recently screen-tested for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, but lost out on the role to Austin Butler.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Styles turned down the role to play Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

“While he is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer,” a source close to the film tells PEOPLE (R&B singer Halle Bailey, 19, was officially cast as the title character).