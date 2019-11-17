Harry Styles Shades Former Bandmate Zayn Malik — and Takes Off His Pants — in SNL Hosting Debut

Harry Styles had a whole lot going on during his hilarious Saturday Night Live hosting debut!

The British singer, 25, kicked off his dual role as host and musical guest with an opening monologue that poked fun at his own love life — as well as one of his former One Direction bandmates.

“I am so excited to be here as more than just a musical guest,” he said. “It feels amazing. It feels like when you find out someone likes you as more than just a friend. Saturday Night Live and I have taken things to the next level. And just like all my serious relationships, we’re going to spend one incredible night together and then we will never see each other again.”

Over the years, Styles has been linked to a number of celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, model Georgia Fowler, chef and food blogger Tess Ward, and Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe.

After making a jab at his own love life, Styles turned his attention towards One Direction.

“I love those guys, they are my brothers. Niall [Horan], Liam [Payne], Louis [Tomlinson],” he said, before playfully struggling to remember the fifth former bandmate, Zayn Malik, who left the band before the rest of the group announced they were going their separate ways.

“Ringo, yeah that’s it,” Styles joked, prompting plenty of laughter from the audience.

Throughout the rest of the show, Styles delivered a number of hilarious performances. In one skit, the British heartthrob and cast member Chris Redd, who played funeral DJs, made the crowd go wild when they ripped off their pants to show off their “RIP” underwear.

As the night’s musical guest, Styles delivered a stirring performance of “Lights Up” the first single from his upcoming sophomore solo album Fine Line, which is set for release on Dec. 13.

And just prior to the show, Styles released his second single from the album, “Watermelon Sugar,” which he also performed on the show while decked out in an all-red outfit.

On Wednesday, Styles announced that he would be embarking on a lengthy world tour next year to promote Fine Line. The tour will kick off in April 2020 with several locations in the U.K., before extending across Europe and into Russia. During the first leg of his tour, he will be joined by rising pop artist King Princess, known for the song “1950.”

At the end of June, Styles will hop across the pond for his U.S. and Canada locations, which will run from June 26 through Sept. 5. Indie singer Jenny Lewis will open the North American tour dates.