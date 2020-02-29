Inside Harry Styles' Secret N.Y.C. Show: All the Highlights

Harry Styles’ world tour on the heels of his second No. 1 album Fine Line may not kick off until April, but the star offered a select few fans a sneak peek at what to expect during an intimate concert in New York City on Friday night.

Styles, 26, hit the stage at the Music Hall of Williamsburg for a five-song set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners, and sat for a candid chat with Ryan Sampson, Nicole Ryan and Stanley T of The Morning Mash-Up.

As Fine Line — which topped the Billboard 200 for two weeks upon its release in December — continues to make waves, check out PEOPLE’s favorite moments from the show.

The location

A cozy venue with a capacity of just 650 people, the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn was a return to a more intimate setting for an artist now capable of selling out a space as big as Madison Square Garden in just minutes.

The Music Hall is a popular location for shows of this nature; the band Phoenix performed a secret SiriusXM show there in 2013, and The Lumineers did the same in August. (Styles himself did a secret show for Sirius back in 2017, only that one was in Los Angeles.)

The outfit

The One Direction-heartthrob-turned-solo-rocker has been known to rock a fashion statement or two (or three) — just last week he picked a bright yellow suit and purple tulle scarf for the 2020 BRIT Awards. For his big moment in the Big Apple, Styles was anything but mellow in a bright yellow sweater vest with dark blue polka dots, which he wore atop a white long-sleeved shirt with navy striped pants and lilac nail polish, he told the crowd. He even accessorized the look at one point with a beauty queen-style sash tossed on stage by a fan.

The hits

Styles — who co-wrote every song on Fine Line — stuck to a setlist comprised of favorites from all three of his different eras. He kicked off with Fine Line‘s lead single “Lights Up,” then followed with “Adore You” (which he dedicated to the fish that stars in the song’s music video) and “Watermelon Sugar.” After that came an updated version of “What Makes You Beautiful,” the first hit single for One Direction, during which he waved a rainbow pride flag on stage. Styles wrapped the show with a raucous version of “Kiwi,” off his 2017 self-titled debut album.

The possible collaboration

Styles and Lizzo set social media aflame with an infectiously joyous “Juice” collaboration last month, and the pop stars have each covered the other artist’s respective hits: Lizzo gave “Adore You” a go in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, while Styles did a rendition of “Juice,” also in the Live Lounge.

On stage Friday, Styles revealed that her hit “Good as Hell” was his pick for current pop song he most wished was his — and didn’t deny the possibility that they may one day team up for real. “If something makes sense, maybe,” he said. “It’s funny, ’cause anytime people kind of like each other, [or] perform together, I think everyone goes, ‘Oh, you guys should do a song together!’ It’s fine, but I think it’s also fine if people just like… If there was ever time when it made sense, absolutely.”

The alternate universe

Styles has clearly seen success as a singer, but let’s say Simon Cowell had given him the boot during his X-Factor audition back in 2010: What would he be doing now? “Maybe like a physiotherapist,” he said. “Or florist. Have like, a little flower shop, a little coffee bar.”

For those eager to listen for themselves, Styles’ performance will air on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Hits1, channel 2 on satellite radio and on the SiriusXM app.