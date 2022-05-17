Harry Styles Says He's 'Lucky' to Have Toured with One Direction Bandmates: 'We Always Had Each Other'

"There is very much a respect between all of us," the "As It Was" singer shared of his One Direction bandmates. "And that is something that you can't really undo"

Harry Styles revealed that there will always be respect between the members of One Direction.

The Grammy winner, 28, recalled the bond he shared with his bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — who left the group in March 2015 — during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, released on Monday.

"I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it," he shared. "Because it's impossible to not, at times I think everyone experiences this, feel like, 'Oh, everyone else is on the other side of the glass and I'm on this side of the glass, and no one really gets it.'"

Harry Styles joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for an extensive conversation in the California desert detailing the making of his highly-anticipated third studio album ‘Harry’s House’, out this Friday. He calls the “intimately made” project his “favorite album at the moment” and discusses getting to a place where his overall happiness is no longer dependent on the success of his music. He also touches on his major takeaways from the pandemic and being “gifted this stolen time”, investing in work/life balance and being present, getting to know himself, the power of therapy and moving away from “emotionally coasting”, the evolution of his discography, gratitude for Billie Eilish, deep love for his former One Direction bandmates, commanding stadiums and Coachella, and touring safely during the pandemic. He also goes deep on the origins and songwriting process for various tracks on the new album. Credit: Apple Music

"And I think having that is kind of priceless. There is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together," he added. "And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think."

Styles — who joined One Direction at 16 years old — opened up about how he found it easier to "emotionally coast" when was in the pop group.

"I didn't really feel anything. And we'd go through real highs in the band and stuff, and it would always just feel like a relief," he explained. "Like, 'Oh, we didn't fail. That feels like a massive relief.' I never really felt like I celebrated anything. And I had a great time. Like, truly."

"In lockdown, I started processing a lot of stuff that happened when I was in the band," he said, noting that he was encouraged to give much of himself away in order "to get people to engage with you, to like you."

The "As It Was" singer — who is set to release his third album Harry's House on Friday — also revealed during his Apple Music 1 interview that the pandemic helped to realize that he is more than just a performer.

"For a really long time, I was terrified of what my life was if I wasn't up here doing music, on a show, doing something," he said. "And then you're faced with a time when you can't do that. And the great leveler of doesn't matter how much money you have, doesn't matter where you lived, doesn't matter this, doesn't matter that. You can't travel, you can't do this, you can't go outside your house."

"Suddenly you're forced to not be this musician guy, you're forced to be a friend and a brother and a son, and all of those things," he continued. "And actually feel like I kind of had a little bit of a chance to focus on that at least for a moment and just stop and take in a lot of stuff and remember things. And you're gifted this stolen time."

Styles also shared that he no longer wants to be defined solely by his career.

"You miss so many birthdays and stuff like that. And then eventually, it's just assumed that you're unable to be at stuff," he admitted. "And I think that was one of the things where I was like, 'Oh, I want to take a second to invest some more time into balancing my life out a little bit.' This working is not everything about who I am, it's something I do. And I don't want to be defined as a person necessarily by what I do all the time."

